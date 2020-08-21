Baltimore County: 74-Year-Old Man Ramon Lago Alonso Dies in Crash in Timonium Yesterday

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in Timonium yesterday.

Just before 7 p.m. on August 20, police responded to Timonium Road near Greenspring Drive, 21093 for a call of a motor vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep Cherokee traveled west on Timonium Road near Greenspring Drive as a Hyundai Accent traveled east on Timonium Road. The Jeep crossed the double yellow lines and struck the Hyundai head-on. The Jeep then continued, driving off of the road and over a curb, striking a fence and then a Baltimore Gas and Electric utility pole.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injures. The driver of the Hyundai, identified as Ramon Lago Alonso (74) of the unit block of Gurteen Court, 21093, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

The Baltimore County Police Department’s Crash Team are continuing their investigation.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE