Avery Ulate Sentenced for Sexual Abuse of a Child

Phoenix Man, Avery Ulate Sentenced to 25 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Child

(STL.News) Last week, Avery Ulate, 39, of Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge Michael T. Liburdi to 300 months in prison, followed by lifetime supervised release. Ulate previously pleaded guilty to one count of Abusive Sexual Contact with a Child.

Ulate admitted to authorities that in 2019 he knowingly engaged in sexual contact with a child under the age of 12. He also admitted that he had sexually abused the child for years. The crimes took place on the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation, where the child is an enrolled tribal member.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Navajo Nation Department of Criminal Investigations conducted the investigation in this case. The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today