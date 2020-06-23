Auto Theft Reported to NOPD Third District 4200 block of Iberville

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating a vehicle reported as stolen from the 4200 block of Iberville Street on June 18, 2020.

At about 5:00 p.m. on June 18, the victim parked her green 2013 Honda Accord bearing Louisiana license plate XNK775 in the block. When she returned to the location on June 19, the victim observed her vehicle to be missing.

For reference purposes, a photo is included of a vehicle similar in color, year, make and model to the vehicle reported stolen in this incident.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE