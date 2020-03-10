Austin Man Candido Rodriguez, III Sentenced to Federal Prison for Assaulting a Federal Officer

(STL.News) – In Austin today, a federal judge sentenced 21-year-old Candido Rodriguez, III, to 92 months in federal prison for assaulting a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security officer last year, announced U.S. Attorney John F. Bash and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Division.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel ordered that Rodriguez be placed on supervised release for a period of three years after completing his prison term.

“I am pleased with the sentence in this case. We won’t tolerate violence against law-enforcement officers in Texas,” stated U.S. Attorney Bash.

On November 5, 2019, the victim was driving to work at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport and stopped at a traffic light just before the airport entrance. According to the factual basis filed in this case, to which Rodriguez admitted in court, Rodriguez approached the victim, who was behind the wheel of the vehicle with the driver’s side window open several inches. The victim was wearing an official TSA uniform with TSA insignia plainly visible. Rodriguez engaged in a brief verbal exchange with the victim, during which he referred to the victim being an “officer.” The victim responded by stating that the victim was employed as a security officer at the airport. Rodriguez then forcibly opened the driver’s side door of the vehicle and began striking, scratching and cutting the victim’s head, face and right hand with a piece of broken glass or other sharp object.

The victim ultimately escaped from Rodriguez by accelerating through the intersection and onto airport property. A number of stitches were necessary to close cuts on the victim’s face and right hand.

On December 18, 2019, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a federal officer.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE