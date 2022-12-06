Aurobindo Pharma shares down 0.55% as Nifty drops

NEW DELHI: Shares of . traded 0.55 per cent down in Tuesday’s trade at 11:57AM (IST). Around 34,766 shares changed hands on the counter.

The scrip opened at Rs 465.05 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 466.6 and Rs 462.1, respectively, in the session so far. The stock of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 742.25 and a 52-week low of Rs 455.05.

Total market cap of the Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. stood at Rs 27164.11 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 5796.56 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 7.65 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 6276.54 crore and down 4.01 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 6038.5 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 409.45 crore, down 41.25 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Sep-2022, DIIs held 8.96 per cent stake in the company, while foreign institutional investors held 22.43 per cent and the promoters 51.83 per cent.

Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 12.87 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.59. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. belongs to the Pharma – Indian industry.