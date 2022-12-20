Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Statement on Anniversary of Pan Am Flight 103 Bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland

The Justice Department released the following statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland:

“Thirty-four years ago today, 270 people, including 190 Americans, were killed in the terrorist bombing of Pan Am Flight 103.

“Today, the Department of Justice joins families and communities in the United States and around the world in remembering the lives taken in this horrific attack.

“For over three decades, the victims’ loved ones have endured enormous grief. During that time, American and Scottish law enforcement have worked tirelessly to identify, find, and bring to justice the perpetrators.

“Most recently, as the Department announced on Dec. 12, that work led to the indictment and arrest of a former Libyan intelligence operative for his alleged role in building the bomb used in the attack. He is currently in U.S. custody and facing charges in the United States.

“Yesterday, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and I had the opportunity to meet with Dorothy Bain, the Lord Advocate of Scotland, and thank her for the partnership of Scottish law enforcement in this important step to ensure accountability.

“I am also grateful to the generations of Department professionals who have dedicated themselves to this work. I am particularly grateful to the Deputy Attorney General for her tireless efforts, over many years, to seek justice for the victims and their families and to hold accountable those responsible for this attack.

“Today, all of us at the Justice Department reaffirm that no amount of time or distance will stand in the way of our efforts to honor the victims of the Pan Am Flight 103 bombing and to pursue justice on their behalf.”