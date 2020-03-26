Attorney General Investigators Arrest Canyon County Man for Alleged Sexual Battery of a Child

(STL.News) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested a Nampa man on Wednesday, March 25, for alleged sexual battery of a minor child by solicitation.

36-year-old Francisco Javier Contreras Sanchez was booked into the Canyon County Jail. He is alleged to have solicited a minor child to participate in a sexual act.

The Caldwell Police Department, Nampa Police Department and the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE