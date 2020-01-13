Assistant Secretary Tibor Nagy Travels to Central and East Africa

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Tibor Nagy will travel to the Central African Republic, Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan, and Sudan from January 15-29, 2020. He will meet with senior government officials, international partners, civil society representatives, faculty and students of local universities, and alumni of Department of State public diplomacy exchange programs. His visit will emphasize the importance of promoting good governance and strong democratic institutions, advancing regional peace and security, combatting corruption, and forging stronger trade and investment ties. He will also meet with government officials and partners in France to strengthen regional cooperation.

The Assistant Secretary’s trip will highlight America’s commitment to engage Africa’s youth. He will promote the University Partnerships Initiative, a new program designed to strengthen ties and encourage collaboration between U.S and African universities. His visit will also highlight the 10th anniversary of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), a program that engages the next generation of leaders on the continent by facilitating connections with their peers in the United States and across Africa.

