Assistant Secretary Noyes Travel to Mexico

Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) Julieta Valls Noyes will travel to Mexico April 20-23.

Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with international organization partners and with Mexican government representatives, including from the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance (COMAR), to discuss collaborative efforts and shared priorities for addressing forced displacement in the region. She will also visit providers of critical humanitarian assistance for vulnerable populations, including refugees and migrants.