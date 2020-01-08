Assistant Secretary Manisha Singh’s Travel to Italy, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary for Economic and Business Affairs Manisha Singh will travel to Rome, Italy, Geneva, Switzerland, and London, United Kingdom, January 9-17.

In Rome from January 9-11, Assistant Secretary Singh will meet with officials from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization and the International Fund for Agricultural Development. In her meetings, Assistant Secretary Singh will discuss agricultural trade issues to increase opportunities and open markets for U.S. farmers as well as governance of the institutions. She will also engage counterparts at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the bilateral economic relationship.

Assistant Secretary Singh will then travel to Geneva from January 12-14 where she will meet with U.S. representatives to the World Trade Organization and the World Intellectual Property Organization. She will also meet with officials from the International Telecommunications Union as part of the U.S. government global 5G strategy to discuss global information communications technologies and networks.

In London from January 15-17, Assistant Secretary Singh will meet with her UK counterparts to discuss ways to further strengthen the U.S.-UK economic relationship post Brexit.

