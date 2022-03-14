Assistant Secretary for INL Robinson’s Travel to Beirut

Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Robinson’s Travel to Beirut, Vienna, and Chisinau

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) Todd D. Robinson traveled to Beirut, Lebanon from March 9-11. While in Beirut, Assistant Secretary Robinson met with members of the Lebanese government and presided over a ceremony commemorating the handover of the Aramoun Training Academy, a U.S.-funded facility that will help strengthen and expand the training capability and professionalization of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF) and other partners. The Assistant Secretary also met with ISF leadership to highlight current U.S. support for the organization’s resilience and professionalization. He also met with female members of the ISF and the justice sector to highlight their contributions to civilian security and the rule of law in Lebanon.

Assistant Secretary Robinson is in Vienna, Austria from March 12-15. While in Vienna, he will lead the U.S. delegation to the 65th session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs. As co-head of the U.S. delegation, he will meet with foreign partners to demonstrate U.S. solidarity and support for Ukraine as it faces Russia’s premeditated, unjustified, and unprovoked war. Assistant Secretary Robinson will also engage with partner and ally governments to drive global action and consensus to counter illicit narcotics and precursor chemicals contributing to the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Finally, Assistant Secretary Robinson will travel to Chisinau, Moldova from March 15-17 where he will meet with Moldovan government officials to highlight ongoing U.S. support for Moldova’s fight against corruption and its democratic reform agenda, as well as visit the Moldovan Police Academy. The Assistant Secretary will also discuss support for Moldovan authorities on the frontline of the humanitarian response to the crisis caused by Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine.