Assistant Secretary Denise Natali to travel to Florida and Colombia

Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Op Denise Natali erations (CSO) Assistant Secretary Denise Natali will travel to Miami, Florida and Bogota, Colombia from February 9–15. In Miami, she will meet with senior SOUTHCOM and State Department leaders to discuss stabilization issues and civil-military coordination in the Western Hemisphere. Assistant Secretary Natali will also engage with members of the Venezuelan and Nicaraguan diasporas to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to democracy and support for democratic transition.

Assistant Secretary Natali will then travel to Colombia from February 11–15. She will meet with Colombian government officials, civil society representatives, and international partners to reinforce U.S. support for Colombia’s peace process implementation, assess CSO’s programs, and affirm the U.S.-Colombia partnership.

