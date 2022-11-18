Asia-Pacific stocks trade mixed as Japan sees core inflation at highest in 40 years

Japan -0.11%. Japan October headline CPI +3.7% y/y (prior +3.0%). China -0.19%. Hong Kong -0.35%. Australia +0.23%. India -0.48%. Overnight on Wall Street, the major US stock indices in the US are closing lower for the 2nd consecutive day. However, things could have been worse. The indices are closing well off their intraday lows.. The Dow Jones Industrial Average down -7.53 points or -0.03% at 33546.31. The S&P 500 down -12.24 points or -0.31% at 3946.55 and the Nasdaq Composite down -38.68 points or -0.35% at 11144.97. Japan, US, South Korea leaders to hold emergency meeting on North Korea missile launch. Oil prices rose on Friday as the dollar slipped but were headed for hefty weekly losses on expectations there will be no let-up in sharp U.S. interest rate hikes and the prospect of weaker demand from top oil importer China amid rising COVID-19 cases. Brent crude futures clawed back 67 cents, up 0.8% to $90.45 a barrel at 0130 GMT, but were not far off a four-week low of $89.53 hit in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 70 cents, or 0.9%, to $82.34 a barrel, but held near a six-week low. Gold prices edged up on Friday on a pullback in the dollar but were still bound for their first weekly decline in three, weighed down by signals from U.S. central bankers that more interest rate hikes were on the way. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,763.17 per ounce by 0303 GMT, en route to a weekly decline of about 0.4%. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,765.50. Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.8% to $21.11 per ounce, platinum added 0.4% to $984.50, and palladium climbed 0.7% to $2,020.21. All were, however, on course to end the week lower. U.S. futures mixed. Dow Jones -0.21%; S&P 500 -0.09%; Nasdaq +0.01%.