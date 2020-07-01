Arthur Small-Dowell Arrested For Keeping Loaded Firearm in Dorchester

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 9:27 PM on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) made an onsite firearm arrest after a traffic stop in the area of Bradshaw Street and Charlotte Street.

While on patrol in the area, officers initiated a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle operating at a high rate of speed. As officers approached the motor vehicle, they observed the driver, later identified as Arthur Small-Dowell, 28, of Mattapan, quickly lean toward the center console of the vehicle before returning to an upright position. Officers observed what looked to be an empty fanny pack on the suspects.

After a Registry of Motor Vehicles query, it was revealed to officers that Arthur Small-Dowell was driving on a restricted driver’s license. Since the motor vehicle was to be towed, officers conducted a motor vehicle inventory search and recovered from the center console, a loaded Glock 26, 9mm, with one round in the chamber and seventeen rounds in the magazine.

Arthur Small-Dowell was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Loaded firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition and Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. Arthur Small-Dowell is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

