Arthur Hayes is Crypto’s Virgil Through the Market Hellscape – Most Influential 2022 – CoinDesk

Since Hayes’ days as a banker he’s lived a thousand lives. He founded the first bitcoin derivatives exchange in 2014, invented the perpetual swap, became crypto’s first African American billionaire, lost vast portions of his wealth and made it back in at least two crypto crashes, “ran the stops” on his users (allegedly, to trade against them), traveled the world speaking on crypto’s conference circuit, once joked on stage about bribing a Seychelles financial regulator “with a coconut,” ran the stops some more, was accused of facilitating money laundering by U.S. federal regulators, was sued by investors, was sued by customers, may have been in Singapore, surrendered to authorities in Hawaii, was put under house arrest and has now – somehow, inexplicably – rebuilt his reputation as a crypto sage by writing multi-thousand-word blog posts.