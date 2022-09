© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An Arriva bus makes its way down a narrow street near Wouldham, Britain, December 20, 2021. Picture taken December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs/File Photo



(Reuters) – Nearly 2,000 drivers of bus operator Arriva have accepted a 11% pay increase, British labour union Unite said on Friday, days after they threatened to go on a strike in London on Oct. 4.

The drivers will receive the new offer from Oct. 15, the union said.