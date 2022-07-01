Arkansas: Larry Arthur Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

Arkansas Man, Larry Arthur King Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

Larry Arthur King, 39, of Arkansas, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the West Virginia State Police conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Route 119 in South Charleston on May 19, 2022. King was in the front passenger seat of the stopped vehicle. King later admitted to possessing approximately 690 grams of methamphetamine found in a backpack located in the vehicle, and further admitted that he intended to distribute that methamphetamine to other people.

On the same date, officers executed a search warrant of a Charleston hotel room rented by King and found over 400 additional grams of methamphetamine, over 150 grams of fentanyl, a quantity of cocaine, and two pistols.

King is scheduled to be sentenced on October 13, 2022, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release and a fine of up $5 million.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the DEA and the West Virginia State Police.

United States District Judge Irene C. Berger presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today