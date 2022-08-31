Arkansas Governor Applauds Broadband Projects

Governor Hutchinson Applauds Treasury Funding Approval for Broadband Projects

LITTLE ROCK (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson expressed his support for the approval of $47.5 million of funding from the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund (CPF) for broadband in Arkansas.

“I appreciate the Treasury Department’s approval of this funding as we continue our work toward expanding broadband access in Arkansas,” Governor Hutchinson said. “Ensuring access to high-speed internet presents a challenge in rural states, and this funding will provide us an opportunity to build on the work we’ve already done through the Arkansas Rural Connect Program.”

The $47.5 million will connect an estimated 5,500 homes and business to reliable broadband in rural and remote areas of Arkansas. This funding will be disbursed through the Arkansas Rural Connect Program and will be subject to legislative appropriation for identified projects.

You can view the news release from the United States Department of the Treasury HERE.

Read more news related to Arkansas: