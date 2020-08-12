Arizona Man Jacob A. Tate Charged with Failure to Pay Child Support

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that an Anthem, Arizona, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Failure to Pay Child Support.

Jacob A. Tate, age 44, was indicted on June 6, 2018. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on August 7, 2020, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 2 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 1 year of supervised release, and up to $500 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that from October 1, 2012, through August 7, 2020; from March 1, 2015, through August 7, 2020; from February 1, 2014, through August 7, 2020; from June 1, 2015, through August 7, 2020; and from July 1, 2014, through August 7, 2020, Tate willfully and unlawfully failed to pay past due child support obligations to his 5 children.

The charges are merely accusations and Tate is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Office of the Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer D. Mammenga is prosecuting the case.

Tate was released on bond pending trial, which has been set for October 13, 2020.

