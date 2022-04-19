Arizona: Jason Jordan Sentenced on Fentanyl Charges

Arizona Man, Jason Jordan Sentenced to 8 Years on Fentanyl Charges

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Jason Jordan, 36, Mesa, Arizona, was sentenced today by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 8 years in prison for attempted distribution of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Jordan pleaded guilty to these charges on January 25, 2022.

On January 21, 2021, an Express Mail parcel mailed from Mesa, Arizona, to an apartment in Madison, Wisconsin, was intercepted by United States Postal Inspectors. Inspectors executed a federal search warrant on the parcel and found 1,000 blue pills inside. The pills were monogrammed with an “M” on one side and a “30” on the other side and appeared to be legitimate oxycodone pills. However, the pills were sent to a laboratory and tested positive for fentanyl. The subsequent investigation revealed that Jordan mailed the pills to Madison from Arizona.

On Friday, May 16, 2021, Jordan was arrested by police officers in McFarland, Wisconsin. During a search of his vehicle, officers located 700 blue pills that appeared consistent with the pills previously seized on January 21, 2021. The pills were sent to a laboratory and tested positive for fentanyl.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Peterson noted that Jordan was on probation at the time of his arrest for a prior conviction for heroin trafficking. Judge Peterson also noted that Jordan has a substantial criminal history, including previous felony convictions for heroin trafficking, felon in possession of a firearm, and substantial battery. Judge Peterson also noted that counterfeit pills containing fentanyl are extremely dangerous and carry an acute risk of overdose.

The charges against Jordan were the result of an investigation conducted by the United States Postal Inspection Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, Dane County Narcotics Task Force, and McFarland Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner handled the prosecution.

