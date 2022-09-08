Arizona Governor To Hold Judicial Interviews

Office Of Governor Doug Ducey To Hold Judicial Interviews For The Yuma County Superior Court

PHOENIX (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey announced that members of his executive staff will conduct on-site interviews for candidates who have applied for a judicial vacancy on the Superior Court in Yuma County.

Judicial interviews will take place as follows on Monday, Sept. 12 at the Yuma County Courthouse, 250 W. 2nd St. Yuma, AZ 85364, Courtroom #316.

Nathaniel T. Sorenson will be interviewed at 11:00 a.m.

Joshua Tesoriero will be interviewed at 11:30 a.m.

Darci Weede will be interviewed at 1:00 p.m.

Eliza Johnson will be interviewed at 1:30 p.m.

Claudia Gonzalez will be interviewed at 2:00 p.m.

All interviews are open to the public and the media. The interview session will include a public comment period for members of the public to comment on the judicial applicants at 10:00 a.m.

Additionally, the public may send written comments and view the candidates’ applications on the Office of the Governor’s website HERE. Comments must be received no later than September 16 for consideration.

The vacancy was created by the Yuma County Board of Supervisors through the establishment of a new judicial division.

Under the Arizona Constitution, judges of the Superior Court in counties with a population of less than 250,000 persons are elected by the voters. Vacancies that occur are filled by gubernatorial appointment.

