Arizona Governor – Human Trafficking Prevention Month

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey announced Arizona will recognize Human Trafficking Prevention Month by lighting the State Capitol Dome blue every evening through January 31.

“Arizona is committed to zero-tolerance for human trafficking and we’ve made many strides in the fight against human exploitation,” said Governor Ducey. “Thanks to the important work of the Arizona Human Trafficking Council, law enforcement agencies and community stakeholders, Arizona continues to lead the nation in efforts to provide awareness training and support victims. Our sincere appreciation to the founding chairs of the Council, Ambassador Cindy McCain and Gil Orrantia, whose service in protecting Arizonans and fighting to bring human trafficking to an end will have a lasting impact for generations.”

Arizona has worked to bring greater attention to combat human trafficking, protect victims’ rights and hold perpetrators accountable. For many years, the Arizona Human Trafficking Council has led targeted statewide human trafficking prevention and awareness efforts.

Maria Cristina Fuentes, Director of the Arizona Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family, serves as Chair of the Council, following the retirement of co-chair Gil Orrantia, former Arizona Department of Homeland Security Director, and the resignation of co-chair Cindy McCain. Ambassador McCain resigned as co-chair in December following her confirmation as United States Ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture. Ambassador McCain and former Director Gil Orrantia served as co-chairs of the Council since its inception and both played an integral role in advocating for victims.

“Human trafficking is a devastating crime that requires a multidisciplinary approach,” said Director Fuentes. “I’m very proud of ongoing efforts across Arizona to expand and improve our ability to prevent and respond to trafficking. Together, we can end trafficking.”

The Council works to prevent and respond to the heinous crime of human trafficking in the areas of public awareness, victim services, data collection, and training. Since 2015, the Council has implemented the following strategies to further education, prevention and intervention.

Provided training on how to identify, report and respond to victims of trafficking to more than 44,000 professionals and community members statewide, including legislators, law enforcement, medical professionals, tribal communities, school staff, faith-based organizations, and businesses;

Launched a statewide human trafficking outreach and awareness campaign, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security;

Hosted the annual Arizona Human Trafficking Symposium;

Supported more than 30 research studies that shed light on the human trafficking landscape in Arizona and provide insight on how systems of care can better support survivors of human trafficking; and

Supported the successful passage of five pieces of legislation that strengthen protections for victims and increase penalties for perpetrators.

Learn more about the Arizona Human Trafficking Council HERE.

To report trafficking or get help, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

View a PDF of the Human Trafficking Prevention Month Proclamation HERE.