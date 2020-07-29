Arizona Governor Ducey Statement On Train Derailment

(STL.News) – This morning, Tempe authorities reported a train derailment and large fire over Tempe Town Lake. Governor Ducey released the following statement.

“I commend the quick actions of first responders this morning to protect lives and property. Our focus is on protecting public safety and providing any and all resources and assistance necessary to aid Tempe. The State of Arizona, including the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Transportation and Department of Environmental Quality, are actively coordinating with local responders. I’ve also reached out to Tempe Mayor Corey Woods to express the State’s full support in this response. We’ll continue to monitor this situation closely and make all support available.”

