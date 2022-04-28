Arizona: Charles Robert Found Guilty of Bulk Cash Smuggling

Arizona Man, Charles Robert Wright Found Guilty of Bulk Cash Smuggling

(STL.News) Yesterday, a federal jury in Tucson found Charles Robert Wright, 61, guilty of attempting to smuggle $204,080 in U.S. currency into Mexico. Sentencing is set for July 6, 2022 before U.S. District Judge Rosemary Márquez.

The facts at trial showed that on April 18, 2021, Charles Robert Wright was the owner, driver, and sole occupant of a Winnebago Adventurer when he attempted to leave the United States through the Lukeville Port of Entry. During outbound inspection, Wright denied transporting over ten thousand dollars in the Winnebago.

The vehicle was subjected to an X-ray, which showed abnormalities in the roof. Customs and Border Protection Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found a non-factory compartment that contained two plastic bags of U.S. currency, which was folded and rubber banded together. Officers also located 10 additional individually wrapped cellophane packages that contained U.S. currency. The total amount of cash found in the vehicle was $204,080.

Customs and Border Protection completed the interdiction. Homeland Security Investigations, Sells, conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew G. Eltringham, District of Arizona, Tucson, OCDETF, is handling the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today