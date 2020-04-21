Arizona Attorney General’s Office Issues Advisory Regarding Work-From-Home Scams

(STL.News) – Attorney General Mark Brnovich advises Arizonans to properly verify work-from-home opportunities. Scammers frequently take advantage of major events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, by using the resulting economic distress to steal money and personal information from consumers. The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) is aware of scams in Arizona attempting to take advantage of Arizonans by posting fake work-from-home jobs.

Work-from-home scams target your money and your information. The supposed “employer” may post on social media or career websites, conduct interviews, and may appear legitimate on first impression. After initial contact, they likely will ask you to send money to purchase training, software, or merchandise that they claim you will need to be employed by them. Alternatively, they may send you a fraudulent check and then ask you to purchase something for them or to route money somewhere else.

If you are considering a work-from-home position, watch for these common red flags:

Asking for money to pay for a background check, starter-kit, software, membership, training, or “discounted” merchandise

Asking you to move or accept money on behalf of the “employer” or someone else

Offering high pay for little work

Not requiring or recommending any experience or skills

Promising you will earn a lot of money fast

Extremely short or no interview

Seeking financial/account information as a pre-condition for an interview or employment

Here are some tips to help discern real opportunities from scams:

Research the company and the job

If a company appears legitimate or uses a logo that you recognize, go to that company’s website directly to see if the job is advertised on the careers or employment page

Independently locate and speak with someone at the company before an interview

Ask detailed questions about the job, employer, management, and pay structure

