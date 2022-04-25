Arizona AG Urges SC to Uphold First Amendment Protection

Arizona AG Brnovich Urges Supreme Court to Uphold First Amendment Protection for Public Employees

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Attorney General Mark Brnovich is urging the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to protect the first amendment rights of public employees. Today SCOTUS heard oral arguments in Joseph A. Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, in which General Brnovich led a multi-state amicus brief.

The case involves a public high school football coach, Joseph Kennedy, who prayed at the 50-yard line after games. The school district ordered him to stop doing it, and he refused. Kennedy was placed on leave and was not rehired. He filed a lawsuit in 2016, saying his First Amendment rights were violated.