Aon reports fourth quarter and full year 2019 results as follows:

Aon Fourth Quarter Key Metrics From Continuing Operations and Highlights

Total revenue increased 4% to $2.9 billion, including organic revenue growth of 7%

Operating margin increased to 18.2%, and operating margin, adjusted for certain items, increased 210 basis points to 27.9%

EPS increased to $1.58, and EPS, adjusted for certain items, increased 17% to $2.53

Repurchased 2.3 million Class A Ordinary Shares for approximately $450 million

Subsequent to the close of the fourth quarter, the Company completed its acquisition of CoverWallet, expanding its position in the fast-growing commercial insurance market for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as the opportunity to leverage CoverWallet’s platform to develop and scale innovative digital client experiences

Full Year Key Metrics From Continuing Operations and Highlights

Total revenue increased 2% to $11.0 billion, including organic revenue growth of 6%

Operating margin increased to 19.7%, and operating margin, adjusted for certain items, increased 250 basis points to 27.5%

EPS increased to $6.37, and EPS, adjusted for certain items, increased 12% to $9.17

Cash flows from operations increased 9% to $1,835 million and free cash flow increased 11% to $1,610 million

Repurchased 10.5 million Class A Ordinary Shares for approximately $2.0 billion

Completed all charges related to the restructuring program. The Company expects to deliver $580 million of annualized savings in 2020, reflecting a 39% return on investment prior to any reinvestment

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) today reported results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

