Aon Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

01/31/2020
LONDON (STL.News) Aon reports fourth quarter and full year 2019 results as follows:

Aon Fourth Quarter Key Metrics From Continuing Operations and Highlights

  • Total revenue increased 4% to $2.9 billion, including organic revenue growth of 7%
  • Operating margin increased to 18.2%, and operating margin, adjusted for certain items, increased 210 basis points to 27.9%
  • EPS increased to $1.58, and EPS, adjusted for certain items, increased 17% to $2.53
  • Repurchased 2.3 million Class A Ordinary Shares for approximately $450 million
  • Subsequent to the close of the fourth quarter, the Company completed its acquisition of CoverWallet, expanding its position in the fast-growing commercial insurance market for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as the opportunity to leverage CoverWallet’s platform to develop and scale innovative digital client experiences

Full Year Key Metrics From Continuing Operations and Highlights

  • Total revenue increased 2% to $11.0 billion, including organic revenue growth of 6%
  • Operating margin increased to 19.7%, and operating margin, adjusted for certain items, increased 250 basis points to 27.5%
  • EPS increased to $6.37, and EPS, adjusted for certain items, increased 12% to $9.17
  • Cash flows from operations increased 9% to $1,835 million and free cash flow increased 11% to $1,610 million
  • Repurchased 10.5 million Class A Ordinary Shares for approximately $2.0 billion
  • Completed all charges related to the restructuring program.  The Company expects to deliver $580 million of annualized savings in 2020, reflecting a 39% return on investment prior to any reinvestment

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) today reported results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

