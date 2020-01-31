LONDON (STL.News) Aon reports fourth quarter and full year 2019 results as follows:
Aon Fourth Quarter Key Metrics From Continuing Operations and Highlights
- Total revenue increased 4% to $2.9 billion, including organic revenue growth of 7%
- Operating margin increased to 18.2%, and operating margin, adjusted for certain items, increased 210 basis points to 27.9%
- EPS increased to $1.58, and EPS, adjusted for certain items, increased 17% to $2.53
- Repurchased 2.3 million Class A Ordinary Shares for approximately $450 million
- Subsequent to the close of the fourth quarter, the Company completed its acquisition of CoverWallet, expanding its position in the fast-growing commercial insurance market for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as the opportunity to leverage CoverWallet’s platform to develop and scale innovative digital client experiences
Full Year Key Metrics From Continuing Operations and Highlights
- Total revenue increased 2% to $11.0 billion, including organic revenue growth of 6%
- Operating margin increased to 19.7%, and operating margin, adjusted for certain items, increased 250 basis points to 27.5%
- EPS increased to $6.37, and EPS, adjusted for certain items, increased 12% to $9.17
- Cash flows from operations increased 9% to $1,835 million and free cash flow increased 11% to $1,610 million
- Repurchased 10.5 million Class A Ordinary Shares for approximately $2.0 billion
- Completed all charges related to the restructuring program. The Company expects to deliver $580 million of annualized savings in 2020, reflecting a 39% return on investment prior to any reinvestment
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) today reported results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.