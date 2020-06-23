Antitrust Division Issues 2020 Annual Newsletter Update

(STL.News) – The Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice issued the 2020 edition of its annual Newsletter Update today. The Newsletter highlights the Antitrust Division’s recent activities, including responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, successes on civil and criminal enforcement, international cooperation, and competition advocacy. The Newsletter also includes a message from Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim.

“Unlike previous newsletters released during the ABA Spring Meeting, the Division shares this ‘Spring’ Update for 2020 during extraordinarily challenging times,” wrote Assistant Attorney General Delrahim in the “Message from the AAG.” “The spread of Covid-19 has affected all aspects of our daily lives, as we face both the public health and economic effects of the virus. As many of us do our part to prevent the spread of Covid-19, however, we were also gripped by the horrifying death of Mr. George Floyd in Minneapolis. Despite these challenging times, these events have served to emphasize the resiliency of our nation. They also underscore the critical nature of our work as federal prosecutors and the precious opportunities we have in our positions of public trust. All of us have taken a solemn oath to support and defend the Constitution, and we strive each day to discharge our duties faithfully as employees of the Department of Justice. In these times, the Antitrust Division remains steadfast in its mission to protect competition for the benefit of consumers. As we embark onto the second half of this coming year, the Antitrust Division will continue to monitor pandemic developments and guidance, but do so without compromising on our mission to pursue violations of the antitrust laws on behalf of American consumers.”

