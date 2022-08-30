Anthony Lee Pleads Guilty to Armed Carjacking

Jackson Man, Anthony Lee Holder Pleads Guilty to Armed Carjacking

(STL.News) A Jackson man pled guilty to armed carjacking, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to court documents, Anthony Lee Holder, 21, carjacked a victim at gunpoint in Jackson on February 7, 2021. A federal grand jury indicted Holder for armed carjacking on April 14, 2021.

Holder will be sentenced on December 6, 2022. He faces a maximum penalty of fifteen years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case was investigated by the ATF and the Jackson Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jessica S. Terrill.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today