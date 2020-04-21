Anniversary of the Easter Sunday Attacks in Sri Lanka

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Today we mark the anniversary of the terrorist bombings that shattered the peace of Sri Lanka and the world on Easter morning one year ago. These malicious attacks targeted churches and hotels, places where people had gone to worship and to enjoy time together on a holiday. We remember the more than 250 victims of these ISIS-inspired attacks, including five U.S. citizens, and extend our deepest condolences to their families and friends. We stand in solidarity with the survivors of this brutality, and pray for their healing. Just as the Government of Sri Lanka works to hold those involved to account, the United States will not rest in its pursuit of justice for those who commit such atrocities.

Together with our Sri Lankan friends and partners, we reaffirm our shared commitment to countering terrorism while respecting civil liberties, to ensuring sustainable development for all, and to freedom of religion and belief that supports mutual respect.

