Anheuser-Busch InBev turns World Cup beer fiasco into big win with Messi mention

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) unveiled the details of its promised victory celebration for the winning nation of the World Cup as part of a marketing campaign. The company said that as celebrations take place in various cities in Argentina throughout the holiday season, fans will be invited to enjoy limited-edition Budweiser FIFA World Cup packs. The celebration kicked off after the official watch party in Buenos Aires, with the opening of the "Bring Home The Bud crates". On Thursday, December 22, Budweiser's ultimate victory celebrations will continue at Fan Fest locations in Buenos Aires, Rosario, and Cordoba. The beer giant also nabbed a mention from Argentina superstar Lionel Messi, winner of the tournament's Golden Ball award for best overall player in the tournament and widely perceived as one of the sport's all-time greats. Messi speaks: "This has been an incredible journey. It's a historic moment, not just for me, but for all of Argentina… The World is Yours to Take has been a great way to tell my story to achieve this dream. I'm excited that we're able to celebrate and Bring Home the Buds to all the fans that supported us." Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) started off the World Cup with a shock when just a few days before the first game authorities in Doha reversed a promise to permit alcohol sales in stadiums. However, the beer giant ended on a strong note with positive publicity and football fans chanting "we want beer" at the stadiums. Of note, the company also gained plenty of leverage in negotiating with FIFA over beer sales at the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Crucially, some analysts thinks the Budweiser brand may have scored some loyalty points with consumers following the tournament. Read more about the economics of the World Cup.