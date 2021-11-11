US State Department on Angola National Day

November 11, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
US State Department on Angola National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the American people and the Government of the United States, I offer congratulations to all Angolans as you celebrate your independence.

The United States appreciates the strong bilateral relationship between our two countries, and we look forward to continued strategic dialogue and cooperation.  I commend Angola on its continued economic reforms and diversification efforts, and we applaud your commitment to combatting corruption and holding accountable those who have profited at the expense of the Angolan people.

Also, as we continue to respond to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, I affirm our shared commitment to health security and regional stability.

Best wishes as you commemorate this important day.

About Maryam Shah 6634 Articles
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles