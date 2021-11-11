US State Department on Angola National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the American people and the Government of the United States, I offer congratulations to all Angolans as you celebrate your independence.

The United States appreciates the strong bilateral relationship between our two countries, and we look forward to continued strategic dialogue and cooperation. I commend Angola on its continued economic reforms and diversification efforts, and we applaud your commitment to combatting corruption and holding accountable those who have profited at the expense of the Angolan people.

Also, as we continue to respond to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, I affirm our shared commitment to health security and regional stability.

Best wishes as you commemorate this important day.