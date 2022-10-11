Angela Rayner’s lefty lover Sam Tarry demands vote probe after losing vote

ANGELA Rayner’s lefty lover Sam Tarry is demanding a vote probe after he was deselected in his constituency

The ex-shadow Transport Minister wants to see who cast electronic votes over fears the ballot may have been rigged.

The Jeremy Corbyn-backing Tarry says he is “extremely concerned” after he was booted out by party members following a bitter campaign with the moderate wing of the party.

A senior party figure claimed that Tarry will now act like a “pound-shop Donald Trump” by questioning whether the process was fixed.

The left-winger, who was sacked from the frontbench for giving interviews from an RMT picket line, failed to see off a challenge from Jas Athwal in the Ilford South selection.

Tarry, who is in a relationship with party deputy Ms Rayner, said he wanted more details to be “assured of the integrity of the result” saying he was “utterly crestfallen” by the result”.

Labour say he has already been given a list of those eligible to vote including those who could vote electronically.

A senior party source last night said: “MPs who supported Tarry and turned a blind eye to the disgusting attacks on Jas Athwal will have to live with it on their consciences, knowing it was all for nothing.

“Sam Tarry will now act like a pound-shop Donald Trump and claim the vote was rigged. Luckily the Labour Party has shut the door on conspiracy theorist cranks.”

Mr Athwal want to stand as the party’s candidate in the 2019 election but was suspended over a sexual harassment allegation but was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting offered his congratulations praising his “resounding victory”.

Meanwhile, leader Sir Keir Starmer has put the party on “general election footing” saying the government could fall at any time.

He has vowed to take advantage of the Ministerial implosion following the mini-Budget insisting they “seize the opportunity we have and show the British people we are the party that can lead our country forward”.

The party is also due to move its headquarters and is restructuring the roles of senior posts.