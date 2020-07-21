Ames Police Charge Burton & Burse as Armed Robbery Suspects

Ames, IA (STL.News) On July 10, 2020, at 5:19 a.m., the Ames Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at Days Inn, 229 S. Duff Avenue. Two victims reported they were approached by two suspects in the parking lot. One suspect displayed a firearm and demanded money. The suspects assaulted one of the victims causing minor injuries. The suspects fled on foot. The injured victim was treated at Mary Greeley Medical Center. Follow-up investigation by the Ames Police Department has identified the suspects as Cornelius S. Burton, age 20, of Ames and Fabian Burse, age 25, of Ames. Arrest warrants have been issued for the following offenses for both suspects:

• Robbery 1st Degree, a class “B” felony

• Assault Causing Bodily Injury, a serious misdemeanor

Investigation into this incident continues by the Ames Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ames Police Department at 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line 239-5533. You may also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-

223-1400.

