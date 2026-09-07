America Needs Workers as College Costs Soar

WASHINGTON, DC – September 7, 2026 (STL.News) America faces an unusual economic challenge. The country is working to expand domestic manufacturing and create skilled jobs; at the same time, families are facing rapidly rising college costs, and employers are searching for qualified people to fill technical positions.

The United States added 162,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate remained at 4.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Manufacturing employment continued to trend higher, adding about 16,000 jobs during the month. Machinery manufacturing added about 6,000 positions, while fabricated metal product manufacturing added another 6,000.

Those numbers are encouraging for an administration seeking to expand American manufacturing.

But creating jobs is only half of the equation.

America must also produce enough workers with the skills necessary to fill them.

That challenge is becoming increasingly important as the Trump administration promotes expanded domestic production in semiconductors, defense, energy, and advanced manufacturing.

The administration’s recently announced Foundry School initiative directly addresses that problem. The program is designed to strengthen America’s advanced manufacturing workforce and industrial capabilities.

According to information released with the initiative, American manufacturers could require about 3.8 million skilled workers by 2033.

If that estimate proves accurate, America’s next major labor problem may not simply be finding enough jobs for workers.

It may be finding enough workers for the jobs.

America Added 162,000 Jobs in August

The latest employment report illustrates the changing labor environment.

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 162,000 in August, substantially exceeding the average monthly increase of approximately 31,000 during the previous 12 months.

Approximately 7 million Americans remained unemployed, leaving the unemployment rate unchanged at 4.1%.

Labor-force participation stood at 61.6%.

Meanwhile, millions of Americans remain outside the labor force.

Approximately 5.7 million people who were not participating in the labor force said they wanted a job, according to the BLS. They were not classified as unemployed because they had not actively searched for employment during the preceding four weeks or were not immediately available for work.

Another approximately 1.7 million people were considered marginally attached to the labor force.

Those figures reveal an important complication in the American employment picture.

Millions of people may want employment, while employers simultaneously struggle to find qualified workers.

The problem is often matching one with the other.

A Worker Is Not Automatically a Skilled Worker

An unemployed person and an available job don’t necessarily constitute a match.

A semiconductor manufacturer cannot automatically convert an inexperienced applicant into a manufacturing technician.

A machine shop cannot immediately turn someone into an experienced CNC machinist.

A contractor cannot instantly produce a licensed electrician.

Modern factories need workers who can operate, program, maintain, and repair increasingly sophisticated machinery.

America needs electricians, machinists, welders, engineers, mechanics, technicians, equipment operators, industrial maintenance specialists, and workers trained in robotics and automated production systems.

Developing those skills takes time.

That means the country could theoretically have millions of unemployed or underemployed people while simultaneously experiencing shortages in particular occupations.

Foundry School Targets America’s Skills Gap

The Trump administration’s Foundry School initiative is designed to help address that challenge.

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the program Sept. 3.

The initiative is centered on advanced manufacturing and is supported by a curriculum developed by Stanford University.

Seven additional universities are participating:

Arizona State University

Georgia Institute of Technology

The Ohio State University

Pennsylvania State University

University of Kansas

Vanderbilt University

Washington University in St. Louis

Washington University’s participation provides an important St. Louis connection to a national effort intended to strengthen America’s industrial workforce.

Foundry School plans 17 sessions across the participating universities.

Subjects include modern factory design, materials and supply chains, assembly-line engineering, precision tooling, industrial automation, digital manufacturing, quality systems, capital equipment, energy, defense production, and workforce development.

Seven regional sessions are scheduled to begin in September, followed by a 10-session Stanford program beginning in January 2027.

The program represents more than another education initiative.

It reflects recognition of a fundamental industrial reality:

Factories are of limited economic value if America cannot find enough people capable of operating them.

Manufacturers Could Need 3.8 Million Workers

The estimated need for 3.8 million skilled manufacturing workers by 2033 shows the scale of the challenge.

Building that workforce cannot happen overnight.

Consider what happens when a semiconductor plant is constructed.

Thousands of workers may initially be needed for construction.

Electricians install complicated electrical systems.

Pipefitters, welders, and other tradespeople build infrastructure.

Engineers oversee systems.

Once the facility opens, another workforce is required to operate it.

Technicians maintain manufacturing equipment.

Engineers troubleshoot production problems.

Industrial electricians maintain electrical infrastructure.

Automation specialists maintain robotics.

Computer specialists manage increasingly sophisticated production systems.

Truck drivers and logistics companies move supplies and finished products.

Suppliers require their own workers.

One major manufacturing investment can therefore create labor demand throughout an entire regional economy.

Multiply that process across semiconductors, defense manufacturing, energy, automotive production, data centers and other industries, and America’s workforce requirements become substantial.

College Costs Are Rising at the Same Time

The workforce challenge is developing while American families confront another major economic issue: the cost of traditional higher education.

As STL.News recently reported, the published annual cost of attendance at several American colleges and universities has now crossed the $100,000 threshold when tuition, mandatory fees, housing, meals, and other estimated expenses are included.

At those institutions, the published cost of four years of undergraduate education can potentially approach or exceed $400,000 before financial aid and scholarships.

That distinction is important.

Published cost is not necessarily what an individual student pays. Scholarships, grants, and institutional financial aid can substantially reduce the actual cost for many students.

Nevertheless, crossing $100,000 annually represents an extraordinary milestone in American higher education.

It also raises a legitimate economic question for families.

What is the expected return on that investment?

Is Every $100,000 College Education Worth the Cost?

There is no universal answer.

For many careers, college remains essential.

Physicians, attorneys, engineers, scientists, accountants, and many other professionals require a university education and, often, graduate or professional degrees.

College graduates also continue to earn more and experience lower unemployment, on average, than workers with less education.

The question isn’t whether college has value.

The better question is whether every degree, at every price, provides enough value to justify its cost.

That calculation becomes considerably more important when a family’s alternative could involve technical education costing substantially less while preparing a student for an occupation employers urgently need filled.

A student considering borrowing substantial amounts for a four-year education should reasonably examine the expected earnings associated with the chosen degree.

The same student should also understand what alternative career paths exist.

For some young Americans, those alternatives could become increasingly attractive.

Technical Schools Could Become More Valuable

America may be approaching a period when technical education becomes considerably more economically important.

An 18-year-old does not necessarily need to choose between attending an expensive university and accepting an unskilled, low-paying job.

There is another pathway.

Community colleges, technical schools, apprenticeships, and employer-sponsored training can prepare workers for occupations such as:

Electrical work

Advanced machining

Welding

HVAC

Industrial maintenance

Robotics

Manufacturing automation

Equipment maintenance

Construction trades

Semiconductor manufacturing

Precision manufacturing

Many of these occupations require substantial training.

But they don’t necessarily require four years at a university costing tens of thousands of dollars annually.

Some apprenticeship programs allow participants to earn money while learning the occupation.

That creates a dramatically different financial equation.

One student might graduate after four years carrying substantial debt.

Another could spend those same years learning a trade, earning income and accumulating workplace experience.

Which path is better depends on the individual, occupation, training program, and expected earnings.

But students should understand that both paths exist.

College Versus Technical Training Is the Wrong Debate

The issue should not become an ideological battle between universities and trade schools.

America needs both.

The country needs physicians and electricians.

It needs engineers and machinists.

It needs scientists and welders.

It needs software developers and industrial maintenance technicians.

The objective should be matching education with economic opportunity.

Sending someone to a four-year university simply because college has traditionally been viewed as the default route after high school may not make economic sense if that student has little interest in an occupation requiring a bachelor’s degree.

Likewise, steering someone away from university when their chosen profession requires advanced education would be equally misguided.

The question families increasingly need to ask is straightforward:

What skills will this education provide, what will it cost, and what economic opportunities are likely to exist afterward?

With some universities crossing the $100,000 annual threshold, that calculation becomes increasingly difficult to ignore.

Younger Workers Are Central to the Equation

America’s younger generation will inevitably play a major role in determining whether the country’s manufacturing ambitions succeed.

Employers and older Americans worry that some younger people lack basic workplace experience or technical skills.

However, national employment statistics do not demonstrate that an entire generation simply refuses to work.

Teen unemployment was 14.1% in August, considerably higher than the overall unemployment rate.

But unemployment data cannot determine why an individual isn’t working.

School enrollment, lack of experience, transportation, wages, scheduling, available jobs, family circumstances, and other factors can influence employment.

The more measurable concern is whether young Americans are acquiring the skills employers will need.

If the country needs millions of additional skilled manufacturing workers by 2033, workforce development must begin well before those positions become vacant.

High Schools Could Play a Larger Role

The discussion may eventually extend beyond colleges and technical schools.

American high schools once placed considerably greater emphasis on vocational education.

Students could learn automotive repair, woodworking, metalworking, and other practical skills alongside traditional academic subjects.

The modern economy requires different skills, but the principle remains relevant.

A contemporary vocational program might expose students to robotics, computer-controlled machining, electrical systems, industrial automation, coding, advanced manufacturing, and engineering technology.

A student could potentially graduate from high school already understanding what technical career opportunities exist.

That exposure matters.

Young people cannot choose careers they don’t know exist.

Worker Shortages Could Restrict Economic Growth

Failing to develop enough skilled workers could have consequences that extend well beyond individual employers.

Labor shortages can increase wages as companies compete for scarce employees.

Higher wages can improve workers’ living standards.

But when labor costs increase substantially faster than productivity, businesses may eventually increase prices to compensate.

Other employers may accelerate automation.

Some may relocate production.

Others may simply cancel expansion.

That final possibility could become particularly damaging.

Companies will be reluctant to invest billions of dollars in new factories if they believe they cannot find enough employees to operate them.

The availability of skilled workers therefore becomes part of America’s competitiveness.

Automation Won’t Eliminate the Need for Skills

Robotics and artificial intelligence will undoubtedly change manufacturing employment.

Modern factories can produce far more with fewer workers than factories several generations ago.

But sophisticated automation also requires sophisticated workers.

Robots must be installed.

Production systems must be programmed.

Machines must be maintained.

Sensors fail.

Motors break.

Software requires updates.

Electrical systems require maintenance.

Production problems require troubleshooting.

Automation may reduce the number of people needed for certain repetitive tasks while increasing demand for technicians who can maintain advanced systems.

The manufacturing worker of the future may therefore look very different from the factory worker of the past.

Productivity Will Be Essential

America doesn’t necessarily need to fill every future production requirement by adding another worker.

Higher productivity can let fewer employees produce substantially more.

BLS reported that nonfarm business-sector labor productivity increased at a 3.3% annual rate during the second quarter of 2026, while output increased 4.4%.

That is potentially encouraging.

Artificial intelligence, automation, robotics and advanced manufacturing technology could allow highly trained American workers to produce more goods with fewer labor hours.

But technology alone isn’t enough.

Someone must understand the technology.

That brings the discussion back to education.

Washington University Gives St. Louis a Direct Role

Washington University’s participation in Foundry School gives the St. Louis region a meaningful role in the national workforce initiative.

That could have implications extending beyond the university.

Regions competing for future manufacturing projects increasingly need to demonstrate that they have available workers.

Companies evaluating locations consider taxes, transportation, electricity, water, land, infrastructure, and regulatory conditions.

They also examine the workforce.

A community that can provide engineers, electricians, technicians, machinists, and other skilled employees may have an increasingly valuable economic-development advantage.

St. Louis already has substantial aerospace, defense, manufacturing, technology, health care and logistics operations.

Expanding technical training could strengthen that industrial foundation.

America Must Connect Education With Employment

The college-cost debate and the manufacturing-worker shortage may initially seem like separate issues.

They are increasingly connected.

On one side, families are being asked to consider universities where the published annual cost of attendance can exceed $100,000.

On the other, American manufacturers could require millions of skilled employees during the coming years.

That creates an opportunity to rethink how the country prepares young people for adulthood.

Success shouldn’t necessarily be defined by whether someone possesses a four-year degree.

It should be defined partly by whether that person has valuable skills that can support an independent and productive life.

For some people, university will remain the best route.

For others, community college may be better.

For others, an apprenticeship or technical school could provide the strongest economic opportunity.

And increasingly, advanced manufacturing programs such as Foundry School may create another pathway.

Creating Jobs Is Only Half the Job

The United States has spent decades debating the disappearance of manufacturing jobs.

If domestic manufacturing continues expanding, America could eventually confront the opposite problem.

The jobs may exist.

The factories may exist.

The investment may exist.

But the workers may not.

America’s ability to capitalize on industrial expansion will therefore depend on more than creating employment.

It will depend on developing a workforce capable of performing that work.

At the same time, rapidly increasing college costs are forcing families to reconsider what education should accomplish and how much they should reasonably pay for it.

Those two trends could ultimately reinforce each other.

As traditional university education becomes extraordinarily expensive at some institutions, technical education may become increasingly attractive.

And as American manufacturers search for millions of skilled workers, the economic rewards for obtaining practical, technically sophisticated skills could increase.

The choice does not have to be college or no education.

It can be about choosing the right education for the right career at a financially reasonable cost.

America needs workers.

American workers need skills.

And if the country intends to rebuild its manufacturing base, ensuring that education actually prepares people for the jobs being created may become just as important as creating the jobs themselves.

You can also view this Business News story at USPress.News