College Costs Top $100,000 as Value Questions Grow

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 6, 2026 (STL.News) A remarkable threshold has been crossed in American higher education: 15 colleges and universities now carry published annual costs exceeding $100,000, according to recent reporting based on Princeton Review data.

Only two institutions were above that level a year ago.

The milestone is likely to intensify a much larger debate that has been building across the United States: If families are being presented with college price tags approaching or exceeding $100,000 a year, what exactly are students receiving for the money?

That question goes beyond tuition.

The six-figure figures represent the total published cost of attendance, generally incorporating tuition, mandatory fees, housing, food, books, and other expenses. Describing the entire amount as tuition would therefore be inaccurate.

But that distinction does little to diminish the significance of a $100,000 annual sticker price.

A student paying something close to the full published amount could potentially face roughly $400,000 in costs over four years — before considering annual price increases, financing costs or lost earnings while attending school.

And the $100,000 club appears likely to grow.

Recent reporting found that at least nine additional colleges are approaching the six-figure threshold.

College prices enter a new era

Higher education has long been expensive in the United States, particularly at prestigious private institutions. What has changed is the psychological and financial threshold now being crossed.

A six-figure annual college price was once almost unimaginable.

It is now a reality.

Among institutions reported as having published total costs exceeding $100,000 are prominent universities and liberal arts colleges such as:

University of Chicago

Duke University

University of Southern California

Harvey Mudd College

Washington University in St. Louis.

That last institution gives the national debate a particularly relevant St. Louis connection.

Washington University announced undergraduate tuition of $71,310 for the 2026-27 academic year, an increase from $68,240. A double room costs between $14,530 and $15,150, while meal plans range from $6,032 to $9,122. Students also face a $712 activity fee and $700 health and wellness fee.

Depending on how total attendance expenses are calculated, additional costs can push the published student budget still higher.

But Washington University also illustrates why the $100,000 figure requires context.

The university reported investing $433 million in financial aid in 2025, including $229 million for undergraduates. WashU said the average package for students receiving federal aid reduced their cost of attendance to approximately $22,400.

In other words, the sticker price and what an individual student actually pays can differ dramatically.

$100,000 does not mean every student pays $100,000

That distinction is critical.

The published cost of attendance is not necessarily the net price a family pays.

Many wealthy families may pay close to the full amount, while students from middle- and lower-income households can receive substantial institutional grants and scholarships.

At the 15 institutions with published six-figure costs, average discounts for undergraduate students demonstrating financial need reportedly range from approximately 41% to 75%.

The University of Chicago provides an especially striking example. Its reported 2026-27 sticker price is $103,821, while its average need-based scholarship for undergraduates is $78,651.

Furthermore, inflation-adjusted net prices tell a different story from rapidly rising sticker prices.

College Board figures cited by The Washington Post show the average inflation-adjusted net cost at private nonprofit universities declining from $40,480 in 2016-17 to an estimated $37,380 in 2025-26. At public four-year institutions, the corresponding figure declined from $24,310 to $21,340.

So declaring that college suddenly “costs $100,000 a year” across America would be misleading.

Most colleges do not cost $100,000, and many students at institutions with six-figure published prices pay little to none of the full amount.

Nevertheless, the emergence of the $100,000 college raises a legitimate question about the economics of American higher education.

Are students receiving an education worth the price?

Cost is only half of the equation.

Value depends on what students receive in exchange.

That includes academic knowledge, writing ability, mathematical competency, critical thinking, problem-solving ability, professional preparation, career opportunities, and ultimately the student’s ability to function effectively in the workplace and society.

Here, the national data raise concerns — although they do not support sweeping claims that every modern college graduate is poorly educated.

Results from the National Center for Education Statistics’ Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies show that average literacy and numeracy performance among U.S. adults declined between 2017 and 2023.

The percentage of American adults performing at the lowest literacy proficiency level increased from 19% to 28%, while the percentage at the lowest numeracy level increased from 29% to 34%.

More significantly for the college debate, declining literacy was not confined to Americans with little formal education.

Among adults with more than a high school education, average literacy scores fell from 294 in 2017 to 287 in 2023.

The percentage of adults in that educational category performing at Level 1 or below in literacy more than doubled, rising from 6% to 13%.

That does not prove colleges caused the decline. The category also includes people with education beyond high school who may not hold bachelor’s degrees, and the assessment measures adults of different ages, not exclusively recent graduates.

But it does challenge a comfortable assumption: that increasing educational attainment automatically guarantees increasing competency.

It apparently does not.

Employers are questioning graduate readiness

Another warning comes from the workplace.

Employers have increasingly complained about shortcomings among younger workers in communication, professionalism and critical thinking, even as many younger employees demonstrate strengths in collaboration and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. Recent reporting has highlighted the growing disagreement between colleges and employers over who bears responsibility for preparing graduates for work.

Universities are not solely responsible.

The pandemic disrupted education and social development. Young Americans have spent unprecedented amounts of their lives interacting through screens. Employers themselves have reduced training in some areas while simultaneously expecting entry-level employees to arrive with experience.

Artificial intelligence is also transforming what companies expect from new workers.

But those explanations do not eliminate the central question of value.

If an institution presents families with a potential $100,000 annual price, expectations should reasonably be high.

A graduate should arguably leave college demonstrably better equipped to write, reason, communicate, analyze information, and perform complex work than when he or she arrived.

The employment problem

Another way to measure value is what happens after graduation.

Research from the Strada Institute for the Future of Work and Burning Glass Institute found that only about half of bachelor’s degree recipients obtain a college-level job within a year of graduating.

The researchers define underemployment as college graduates working in occupations that typically do not require a bachelor’s degree.

The problem can persist.

The research found approximately 52% of graduates were underemployed one year after graduation, with 45% still underemployed a decade later.

That does not mean those graduates learned nothing in college, nor does it mean their degrees will never provide economic benefits.

But it demonstrates that possessing a bachelor’s degree is not an automatic ticket into a professional career.

That matters enormously when evaluating the price.

A $25,000 education followed by several years of underemployment presents one financial equation.

A $200,000 or $300,000 education followed by the same outcome presents another.

Not all college degrees have equal economic value

The national discussion also suffers from treating “college” as a single product.

It isn’t.

An engineering degree and a fine arts degree do not necessarily produce the same financial outcome. Nursing, accounting, education, computer science, history, chemistry and communications prepare students for very different labor markets.

The institution attended also matters, as do internships, professional experience, geography, academic performance, and the amount of debt accumulated.

Research on underemployment found substantial variation by field of study and showed that internships can materially improve a graduate’s chances of entering college-level employment.

Consequently, asking whether “college is worth it” is almost too broad a question.

A better question is:

Is this particular degree, from this particular institution, at this particular net price, likely to produce sufficient educational and economic value for this particular student?

That calculation should increasingly become part of the college selection process.

College still produces significant benefits

Substantial evidence also supports the other side of the argument.

It would be inaccurate to conclude from rising costs and disappointing outcomes for some graduates that higher education has become worthless.

Universities continue to educate America’s physicians, scientists, engineers, teachers, attorneys, researchers, and other highly skilled professionals.

College graduates, on average, continue to enjoy substantial economic advantages over people with only high school educations.

Universities also provide benefits that cannot be measured entirely by a first-year salary: exposure to ideas, research opportunities, professional networks, intellectual development and access to careers that require formal credentials.

The problem, then, is not that college has no value.

The more difficult question is whether the value has increased at anything resembling the rate suggested by the highest published prices.

That is a much harder argument for universities to make.

Education or credential?

The $100,000 threshold also raises a deeper question about college’s purpose.

For generations, Americans have been told that college is one of the safest routes to economic security.

That message helped create enormous demand for degrees.

Employers subsequently began requiring bachelor’s degrees for positions that previously did not require them. Students responded by obtaining more credentials, and educational institutions expanded programs to meet that demand.

The result can blur the distinction between education and credentialing.

If a student attends college primarily because employers demand a degree, rather than because four years of university instruction are genuinely necessary to perform the job, part of the degree’s economic value comes from the credential rather than the education itself.

That distinction matters even more when the potential price reaches six figures annually.

Families should be entitled to ask what they are purchasing.

Are they buying knowledge?

Job preparation?

A professional credential?

Access to an alumni network?

Prestige?

A residential experience?

Or some combination of all five?

And how much is each component actually worth?

A $400,000 decision deserves financial scrutiny

Families routinely investigate the price and value of homes, automobiles, and investments.

College should receive at least the same scrutiny.

At $100,000 per year, four years represents a nominal $400,000 expenditure before annual increases.

Even when scholarships reduce that dramatically, the net price may remain one of the largest financial commitments a family ever makes.

Students should examine graduation rates, average debt, employment outcomes, earnings by major, internship opportunities, graduate-school requirements, and the actual net price after grants.

They should also compare alternatives.

The University of Missouri, for example, estimates a 2026-27 cost of attendance of approximately $36,326 for a Missouri resident living in a residence hall under its Tier 1 undergraduate tuition structure. That includes tuition, mandatory fees, and estimated indirect expenses.

That is not an apples-to-apples comparison with an elite private university. Different institutions provide different resources, networks, programs and opportunities.

But the enormous price difference makes comparison unavoidable.

If one educational path costs $36,000 annually and another approaches or exceeds $100,000, families have every reason to demand evidence explaining what the additional expenditure buys.

Universities face a growing accountability question

For decades, the conversation about college affordability focused on access: How can students get enough money to attend?

The $100,000 era may force a different question:

Why does the education cost this much in the first place?

Universities employ professors, researchers, administrators, counselors, technology professionals, maintenance workers, security personnel, and many other employees. They operate enormous physical campuses, laboratories, libraries, athletic facilities, residence halls, and health services.

Those things cost money.

Inflation affects universities just as it affects businesses and households.

But at some point, explaining costs is not enough.

Consumers are entitled to ask about outcomes.

If students leave with weak communication skills, struggle with basic quantitative reasoning, or cannot find employment that matches their degrees, universities should expect scrutiny no matter how impressive their campuses may be.

And if universities can demonstrate outstanding learning, career placement, and long-term outcomes, they should make that information readily available.

The $100,000 college may become a turning point

The debate should not deteriorate into two simplistic positions.

It is not accurate to say that college is worthless.

Nor is it reasonable to assume that virtually any college degree is automatically worth whatever price an institution chooses to charge.

Both ideas ignore the evidence.

Higher education can transform lives. It can create extraordinary economic opportunities, produce scientific discoveries, and prepare people for professions society could not function without.

At the same time, literacy data, employer concerns, and persistent graduate underemployment provide legitimate reasons to examine whether every institution and every degree delivers adequate value.

The emergence of 15 institutions with published annual costs exceeding $100,000 makes that examination more urgent.

For families, the most important number may ultimately not be the sticker price.

It is the return on the investment — financially, professionally, and educationally.

American higher education has spent decades telling families that college is an investment in the future.

As the published price of that investment crosses $100,000 a year, colleges should expect students and parents to demand something increasingly common with every other major investment:

Evidence that the return justifies the price.