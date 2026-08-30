Take Control of Your Savings and Earn More

August 30, 2026 (STL.News) Millions of Americans work hard to save money, then give surprisingly little thought to what happens to those savings after they reach a bank.

A paycheck arrives. Bills are paid. Whatever remains may accumulate in a checking or savings account. The depositor feels financially responsible because the money is safe and available.

But another question is worth asking: Is that money working as hard as it reasonably can?

Banks provide important services. They process payments, make loans, provide checking accounts, issue credit and give consumers convenient access to their money. Banks also have to cover employees, branches, technology, regulatory compliance and other operating expenses.

But when it comes to savings, consumers should understand that a bank is generally an intermediary. Depositors provide banks with funding, and banks use their balance sheets to make loans and hold securities and other assets while paying depositors rates determined by the bank.

Consumers do not necessarily have to accept whatever return their bank offers.

For money you don’t need immediately, one alternative worth understanding is lending directly to the federal government by buying U.S. Treasury securities.

Understand What Your Bank Is Paying You

The first step toward taking greater control of savings is remarkably simple: find out exactly what your money is earning.

Look at the annual percentage yield, or APY, on your savings account.

Do not assume that because a bank advertises a competitive CD or savings rate, your existing account automatically receives that rate. Banks frequently offer different products with significantly different yields.

Then compare your rate with alternatives.

Those alternatives can include high-yield savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, Treasury bills and other short-term Treasury securities.

Even relatively small yield differences become meaningful as balances and time increase.

Suppose, purely as an illustration, someone has $100,000 earning 1% annually. That represents roughly $1,000 of annual interest before taxes.

At 4%, the same $100,000 would generate roughly $4,000 annually before taxes, assuming the rate remained constant.

That $3,000 difference belongs to the saver.

The point is not that Treasury securities will always yield 4%, nor that they will always outperform bank deposits. Interest rates constantly change.

The lesson is that depositors should compare rates rather than automatically accepting the rate their existing bank chooses to pay.

You Can Lend Money Directly to the Government

One of the most useful financial resources available to Americans is the U.S. Treasury’s TreasuryDirect website.

Through TreasuryDirect, individuals can purchase marketable Treasury securities directly from the U.S. government.

Treasury bills are particularly interesting for people accustomed to savings accounts and short-term CDs.

The Treasury currently issues bills with maturities of 4, 6, 8, 13, 17, 26, and 52 weeks. The minimum purchase is only $100, with additional purchases made in $100 increments.

Treasury bills work somewhat differently from ordinary savings accounts.

Bills are sold at a discount or at their face value. For a discounted bill, an investor pays less than the amount the Treasury pays when the bill matures. The difference represents the investor’s interest.

For example, an investor might pay less than $10,000 for a Treasury bill that pays $10,000 at maturity. The actual purchase price depends on the rate established through the Treasury auction.

Treasury bills can therefore provide a relatively straightforward way to put short-term savings to work.

Why Treasury Bills Can Be Attractive

Treasury securities have several characteristics that savers should understand.

First, they are obligations of the U.S. government and are backed by its full faith and credit.

That is different from FDIC insurance. Treasury securities themselves are not FDIC-insured deposits. The FDIC explicitly distinguishes Treasury securities from bank deposits while noting that Treasury securities are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.

Second, Treasury bill interest is subject to federal income tax but is exempt from state and local income taxes. That can make their after-tax return particularly attractive for residents of states with income taxes.

Third, investors can purchase Treasury securities without opening a traditional savings account at another bank.

This creates an important opportunity for consumers:

Keep banking services at the bank while managing part of your savings separately.

You do not have to abandon your bank.

You can use a checking account for payroll deposits, debit-card purchases, automatic payments, and monthly expenses while putting savings you won’t need immediately into other appropriate vehicles.

Build Your Own Treasury Ladder

One concern people understandably have is liquidity.

A savings account can generally be accessed whenever you need the money. A Treasury bill has a maturity date.

One strategy for addressing this difference is sometimes called a Treasury ladder.

Instead of putting all available savings into one security, a saver can split the money among securities that mature at different times.

For example, rather than investing $40,000 into a single longer-term security, someone might divide money among several short-term Treasury bills.

As bills mature, the investor can either use the money or reinvest it.

TreasuryDirect allows holders of Treasury bills to schedule reinvestment into another bill of the same term. If a bill is not reinvested, TreasuryDirect generally sends the maturity proceeds to the investor’s designated bank account.

This can create a cycle in which portions of savings regularly become available.

The appropriate structure depends on the individual’s cash needs. Money needed for next month’s mortgage, rent, groceries or emergencies should not automatically be locked into securities simply to earn a little more interest.

Liquidity has value.

Why Not Put Everything Into Treasuries?

Because savings accounts and Treasury securities serve different purposes.

A bank account provides extraordinary convenience. Consumers can access money quickly, transfer funds, pay bills, and use ATMs, checks, and debit cards.

FDIC-insured deposits also receive specific federal insurance protection. The standard FDIC insurance amount is $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, per ownership category. Checking accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and CDs can qualify for that protection.

Treasury securities work differently.

An investor who buys a Treasury bill and holds it until maturity knows the amount it will pay at maturity. But someone who needs to sell a marketable Treasury security before maturity can face market-price changes.

TreasuryDirect also isn’t designed like a brokerage account for instant trading. A marketable Treasury security purchased through TreasuryDirect generally must remain there for 45 days before it can be transferred or sold. To sell a TreasuryDirect security before maturity, the investor must transfer it to a bank, broker or dealer.

That makes TreasuryDirect particularly suitable for people who understand when they will need their money and intend to hold short-term bills until maturity.

Consumers who want easier secondary-market trading may instead purchase Treasury securities through brokerage accounts, although they should review brokerage practices and fees.

The Bank Is Providing a Service

It would be misleading to suggest that banks simply take depositors’ money, buy Treasury bills and pocket the difference.

Modern banking is considerably more complicated.

Banks make consumer and commercial loans, manage liquidity, maintain regulatory capital, process transactions, protect accounts from fraud, operate payment networks and comply with extensive regulations. Their funding and investment decisions involve far more than purchasing government securities.

Banks deserve compensation for providing those services.

But consumers should also recognise that they are providing something valuable to the bank: their deposits.

A depositor should therefore evaluate the return being offered.

If a bank pays an attractive rate, keeping savings there may make perfect sense.

If another FDIC-insured institution offers substantially more, moving savings may make sense.

And if Treasury securities provide an attractive yield for money you don’t need to access immediately, buying government securities directly may be worth considering.

The objective should not be avoiding banks.

It should be using banks for the services they provide while taking greater responsibility for managing your own money.

A Few Percentage Points Can Become Real Money

Interest-rate differences matter more as savings grow.

Consider $50,000.

A one-percentage-point difference represents approximately $500 annually before compounding and taxes. A three-percentage-point difference represents approximately $1,500.

On $100,000, those differences roughly double.

Over multiple years, reinvesting additional interest can widen the difference further because the saver begins earning returns on previous earnings.

This is why consumers should pay attention to their savings rate just as carefully as they pay attention to mortgage rates, credit-card rates and investment fees.

A fraction of a percentage point may not look important on a monthly statement.

Over many years and larger balances, it can be.

Start Thinking Like the Owner of Your Money

Financial responsibility should extend beyond saving money.

It should include deciding where you hold that savings and what return it earns.

A practical approach could involve keeping enough money in an FDIC-insured checking or savings account to cover normal expenses and an appropriate emergency reserve, while periodically comparing the yield on additional savings with CDs, high-yield accounts, and Treasury securities.

Consumers interested in Treasury securities should learn how auctions, maturities and reinvestments work before committing substantial amounts.

The federal government’s TreasuryDirect website provides educational information about Treasury bills, notes, bonds, TIPS, floating-rate notes and savings bonds, along with auction schedules and results.

There is no universal answer for where every dollar should be kept.

Someone who may need money tomorrow has different requirements from someone saving money that will not be needed for six months or a year.

But there is an important principle that applies broadly:

Your savings should be managed intentionally.

Do not leave $10,000, $50,000 or $100,000 sitting in a low-yield account for years simply because that is where the money has always been.

Check the rate.

Understand the alternatives.

Compare safety, liquidity, taxes and yield.

Keep enough immediately accessible cash for emergencies.

And when appropriate, consider whether you can earn more by eliminating an unnecessary layer between yourself and the ultimate borrower.

Banks remain valuable financial institutions, but depositors do not have to be passive participants.

With Treasury securities available in amounts starting at $100, ordinary Americans have access to many of the same basic U.S. government debt instruments used throughout the global financial system.

Learning how those instruments work can give savers more control over their finances—and potentially allow them to keep more of the return their money can produce.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not individualized financial, investment, tax or legal advice. Interest rates and Treasury yields change, and investors should consider liquidity needs, taxes, maturity dates, and personal financial circumstances before moving funds or purchasing securities.