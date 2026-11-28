Ameren power outages continue after Thanksgiving snowfall as documented maintenance violations, rising corporate profits, and a pending $343 million rate increase raise questions about infrastructure reliability.

ST. LOUIS, MO — November 28, 2026 — STL.News — Ameren Missouri continues restoring electricity throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area after Thanksgiving snowfall disrupted holiday celebrations, damaged electrical infrastructure, and created unexpected financial hardships for residential and commercial customers.

Ameren reported Friday evening that approximately 157,000 Missouri customers had regained electricity since Wednesday. However, thousands remained without electrical service heading into the weekend.

About 1,700 restoration personnel worked Friday, including electrical workers, vegetation management contractors and damage assessment teams.

The company expects restoration efforts to continue throughout the weekend as crews address thousands of localized electrical service interruptions.

While Thanksgiving snowfall caused considerable disruption, the approximately 7.3 inches reported in St. Louis was not unprecedented by historical Missouri winter weather standards.

The resulting electrical damage raises questions about whether the region’s distribution infrastructure is sufficiently resilient to withstand foreseeable seasonal weather conditions.

Those questions become particularly relevant given Ameren Missouri’s previously documented vegetation maintenance violations, rising corporate profitability, declining capital expenditures in 2025, and its pending request for another substantial electricity rate increase.

Ameren Power Outages: Restoration Snapshot

Ameren Missouri’s official Friday evening restoration announcement provided the following figures:

Customers restored since Wednesday: Approximately 157,000.

Approximately 157,000. Customers remaining without electricity: Approximately 54,000.

Approximately 54,000. Restoration personnel: Approximately 1,700.

Approximately 1,700. Outstanding repair orders: Nearly 5,000.

Nearly 5,000. Restoration outlook: Repairs continuing throughout the weekend.

Those figures were reported at 5:45 p.m. CST Friday, November 27.

Restoration continued overnight, and customers can find updated outage totals on the official Ameren power outage map.

Reported outage figures represent individual customer accounts rather than individual residents. A single residential account may serve several family members, while a commercial account may represent a business employing numerous workers.

Consequently, the number of people affected can substantially exceed the reported customer outage totals.

Ameren Makes Progress Restoring Electrical Service

According to Ameren Missouri’s official restoration announcement, restoration crews made substantial progress throughout Friday.

At 9 a.m. Friday. That figure declined to approximately 54,000 by 5:45 p.m.

However, remaining repairs present different operational challenges than those encountered during the initial stages of restoration.

Repairing a major distribution circuit can restore electricity to hundreds or thousands of customers at once. Individual service interruptions may require separate inspections, vegetation removal, equipment replacements, and repair visits.

The result can be slower restoration despite substantial personnel commitments.

For families who have already spent several days without electricity, those operational distinctions offer little immediate comfort.

Many households continue dealing with interrupted Thanksgiving celebrations, potentially spoiled food and unexpected expenses.

Thanksgiving Snowfall Was Not Historically Extraordinary

The Thanksgiving snowfall was significant enough to disrupt transportation, damage vegetation, and create hazardous travel conditions. However, historical perspective is important when evaluating the severity of the weather event.

Missouri has experienced substantially heavier snowstorms throughout its history.

According to National Weather Service historical weather records, St. Louis recorded 13.9 inches of snow within 24 hours during January 1982.

The approximately 7.3 inches reported in St. Louis during the Thanksgiving weather event was considerably less.

Some surrounding communities received approximately five or six inches, while other areas experienced heavier accumulations.

The snow was particularly wet and heavy, increasing pressure on trees, branches, and overhead electrical equipment. Snow depth alone does not determine the potential severity of damage to electrical infrastructure.

However, snowfall, freezing temperatures, ice accumulation, and falling vegetation are foreseeable conditions throughout Missouri.

The central question is whether the Thanksgiving Ameren power outages were unavoidable or whether greater infrastructure resilience and more effective preventive maintenance could have reduced the damage.

Determining the contribution of aging equipment, infrastructure design, and maintenance practices requires detailed engineering assessments.

Nevertheless, snowfall should not automatically be considered a sufficient explanation for widespread electrical service failures without examining the condition and resilience of the infrastructure involved.

Missouri’s seasonal weather patterns are well established. Electrical infrastructure planning must account for those conditions.

Outside Electrical Workers Assist Ameren

Ameren Missouri has deployed additional electrical restoration personnel, including resources from western Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana.

ComEd, the electrical utility serving Chicago and northern Illinois, announced that it was sending approximately 200 workers to assist restoration efforts in the St. Louis region, according to KMOX.

Mutual assistance arrangements and outside electrical contractors are common throughout the utility industry.

These arrangements provide additional personnel when widespread infrastructure damage exceeds local restoration teams’ immediate capabilities.

Electrical workers perform essential services, including repairing distribution lines, replacing equipment, removing damaged vegetation, and reconnecting individual customers.

The workers who sacrificed portions of their Thanksgiving holiday to restore electricity deserve recognition.

Emergency restoration and long-term infrastructure planning, however, are separate responsibilities.

The availability of outside electrical construction resources raises questions about whether similar resources could be deployed more extensively for scheduled infrastructure modernization, preventive maintenance, and targeted underground electrical distribution projects.

Ameren is a substantial publicly traded corporation with access to borrowing, capital markets, and specialized construction resources.

Accelerating selected preventive infrastructure projects could reduce future emergency restoration needs, though workforce availability, engineering considerations, and project costs would require evaluation.

Thanksgiving Power Outages Create Financial Hardships

The consequences of Ameren power outages extend considerably beyond the inconvenience of spending several hours without electricity.

Thanksgiving is a major grocery-buying period for many American households.

Families often buy large quantities of meat, dairy products, vegetables, desserts, and other ingredients for extended family gatherings.

Grandparents hosting Thanksgiving dinner may purchase considerably more food than during an ordinary week.

A household spending $500 or $600 preparing for Thanksgiving could face substantial financial losses after an extended electrical interruption.

The amount of food ultimately lost depends on refrigeration temperatures, outage duration, and access to alternative storage.

For households already struggling with grocery prices and other living expenses, replacing hundreds of dollars’ worth of food can represent a serious financial hardship.

Families may also incur unexpected expenses for restaurant meals, transportation, emergency supplies, alternative heating arrangements, and temporary accommodations.

The loss of a holiday gathering cannot necessarily be measured financially.

Although electricity can eventually be restored, Thanksgiving celebrations involving visiting relatives cannot always be rescheduled.

A comprehensive estimate of customer financial losses associated with the Thanksgiving outages has not been established.

Nevertheless, these consequences illustrate why electrical reliability deserves greater attention than restoration statistics alone might suggest.

Freddie’s Market Experiences Significant Inventory Losses

The financial consequences extend beyond residential customers.

According to First Alert 4’s reporting on affected local businesses, Freddie’s Market in Webster Groves experienced substantial inventory losses after losing electrical service.

Although some electricity returned to the store, the electrical supply supporting its commercial refrigeration equipment remained unavailable.

The disruption affected meat, dairy, frozen products, and other refrigerated inventory.

The business also worried about lost sales and potential reductions in employee hours.

The situation illustrates how an extended power outage can affect business owners, employees, customers, and suppliers at the same time.

Restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, and other food-related businesses depend heavily on reliable electrical distribution.

Even after electricity is restored, affected businesses may require additional time to replace inventory, inspect equipment, and resume normal operations.

For independent businesses, those expenses can create significant financial challenges.

Such losses are not fully represented in utility company restoration announcements.

Ameren Previously Reported Maintenance Violations

The Thanksgiving Ameren power outages occurred amid previously documented vegetation management violations involving Ameren Missouri’s electrical distribution infrastructure.

In March 2026, Ameren Missouri notified the Missouri Public Service Commission that it had violated applicable vegetation management requirements during 2025.

The company submitted a corrective action plan and requested regulatory variances, citing workforce shortages in the vegetation management industry.

On April 16, 2026, the Missouri Public Service Commission issued an official order granting the requested variances under Case EE-2026-0234.

Vegetation management is particularly relevant because Ameren identified fallen trees and damaged branches as contributing factors in the Thanksgiving electrical interruptions.

No direct connection has been established between the previously documented maintenance violations and specific Thanksgiving outages.

However, the regulatory records raise important questions about whether the company adequately addressed outstanding maintenance requirements before winter weather arrived.

Ameren’s financial disclosures indicate that vegetation management expenses increased in 2025.

The issue, therefore, is not necessarily whether the company reduced vegetation management spending, but whether its expenditures produced adequate maintenance results.

Preventive maintenance is intended to reduce infrastructure vulnerabilities before emergencies occur.

Its effectiveness deserves examination when foreseeable seasonal weather results in widespread electrical interruptions.

Ameren Profits Increased While Capital Spending Declined

Ameren Corporation’s audited financial disclosures provide additional context for the Thanksgiving power outages and the company’s pending electricity rate increase.

Corporate profitability increased substantially during 2025 while consolidated capital expenditures and Ameren Missouri’s capital expenditures declined.

Ameren Financial Performance: 2024 Versus 2025

Financial metric 2024 2025 Change Corporate net earnings $1.182 billion $1.456 billion +23.2% Corporate capital expenditures $4.319 billion $4.128 billion ?4.4% Ameren Missouri capital expenditures $2.712 billion $2.502 billion ?7.7%

Corporate net earnings increased by approximately $274 million during 2025.

Meanwhile, consolidated capital expenditures decreased by $191 million, and Ameren Missouri’s capital expenditures declined by $210 million.

The capital expenditure figures appear in Ameren’s 2025 annual report.

Ameren attributed much of the decline to completing major electricity generation projects in 2024.

Consequently, these figures do not, on their own, establish that capital expenditures specifically intended to improve existing neighborhood electrical distribution infrastructure declined proportionally.

Capital expenditures are also generally recorded as long-term assets and depreciated over time. Reducing capital expenditures does not automatically increase annual net earnings by an equivalent amount.

Nevertheless, the financial comparison deserves examination alongside documented maintenance violations, recurring electrical service interruptions, and requests for higher electricity rates.

Ameren’s official 2025 earnings announcement specifically identified new Missouri electric service rates, effective June 1, 2025, as one factor contributing to increased earnings.

The company also cited earnings from infrastructure investments and increased electricity sales.

Ameren Missouri separately reported 2025 earnings of $747 million, compared with $559 million in 2024.

These financial results raise questions about how effectively the utility is allocating its substantial financial resources toward infrastructure reliability for existing customers.

The company’s complete financial statements are available through its 2025 SEC annual report.

Ameren’s Corporate Profitability Continued Increasing in 2026

Ameren’s corporate financial performance continued improving during the first nine months of 2026.

The company reported approximately $1.347 billion in net earnings attributable to common shareholders during the nine-month period ending September 30.

That compares with approximately $1.204 billion during the corresponding period in 2025.

The increase represents approximately $143 million, or 11.9%.

Ameren Corporate Net Earnings

Full-year 2024: $1.182 billion.

$1.182 billion. Full-year 2025: $1.456 billion.

$1.456 billion. First nine months of 2025: $1.204 billion.

$1.204 billion. First nine months of 2026: $1.347 billion.

Ameren also increased its full-year earnings guidance following its third-quarter financial announcement.

Actual full-year 2026 earnings have not yet been reported.

The figures represent consolidated Ameren Corporation operations, not exclusively Missouri electrical distribution operations.

Nevertheless, the company’s continuing profitability provides relevant context while Missouri customers face another proposed electricity rate increase.

Infrastructure Spending Increased in 2026

Ameren reported approximately $4.1 billion in regulated infrastructure investments during the first nine months of 2026.

The company’s capital investment program encompasses electricity generation, transmission, distribution, natural gas infrastructure, and other modernization projects.

Ameren’s additional Missouri capital expenditures in 2026 included acquiring the Split Rail Solar Project and investing in other electricity generation projects.

However, expanding electricity generation capacity and improving the resilience of existing neighborhood electrical distribution infrastructure are different objectives.

Increasing electricity generation capacity does not necessarily reduce the vulnerability of residential overhead electrical lines to falling trees, wet snow, or high winds.

This distinction matters when evaluating corporate announcements about billions of dollars in infrastructure investments.

Customers experiencing repeated service interruptions may reasonably seek greater transparency regarding how much of that spending directly improves electricity reliability for existing residential and commercial customers.

Aggregate capital expenditure figures do not establish how many vulnerable overhead distribution lines have been converted to underground service or how much weather-related outage exposure has been reduced.

Ameren’s infrastructure investments deserve acknowledgment, but their effectiveness should also be measured by reliability improvements.

Underground Electrical Distribution Could Reduce Outages

The Thanksgiving Ameren power outages renew questions about whether additional overhead electrical distribution lines should be converted to underground infrastructure.

Numerous residential communities throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area already utilize underground electrical distribution systems.

Underground electrical lines are generally less directly exposed to falling trees, heavy snow, ice accumulation, and high winds.

However, underground systems have limitations, including construction costs, flooding risks, excavation damage, and potentially complicated repairs.

Burying every overhead distribution line throughout the metropolitan region may not be economically or technically practical.

A targeted approach could prioritize neighborhoods experiencing repeated weather-related outages and distribution circuits with substantial exposure to falling vegetation.

Other infrastructure modernization opportunities include stronger utility poles, distribution automation, alternative circuit connections, advanced monitoring equipment, and improved preventive maintenance.

Long-term infrastructure planning should consider the costs of repeated emergency restoration alongside permanent improvements and the economic consequences customers face during service interruptions.

Ameren Seeks Another $343 Million Rate Increase

The Thanksgiving electrical disruptions occurred while Ameren Missouri has another substantial electricity rate increase request pending before state regulators.

The company submitted its request in June 2026, seeking approximately $343 million in additional annual Missouri electric revenue.

The proposal requests a 10.25% authorized return on common equity and a regulatory rate base of about $16.7 billion.

Ameren cites continued transmission and distribution investments, generation improvements, and new electricity generation resources as reasons for requesting additional revenue.

Ameren submitted the request several months before the Thanksgiving snowfall. It should not be characterized as a direct response to the current outages.

Nevertheless, its timing remains relevant for customers experiencing prolonged service interruptions while facing the possibility of another increase in their monthly electricity bills.

Given Ameren’s rising corporate profitability, documented vegetation maintenance violations, and declining overall capital expenditures in 2025, questions remain about whether existing financial resources could be allocated more effectively before imposing additional electricity rate increases.

Corporate net earnings do not equal unrestricted cash available for immediate infrastructure construction.

Utility financing involves capital investments, debt obligations, operating expenses, and regulatory requirements.

However, greater transparency about capital allocation and measurable improvements in infrastructure reliability would help customers and regulators evaluate the justification for additional rates.

Information regarding the pending request is available through the Missouri Public Service Commission under Case ER-2026-0291.

St. Louis Requires Dependable Electrical Infrastructure

The St. Louis metropolitan area is an established regional center for technology, manufacturing, healthcare, national defense, transportation, and commercial activity.

The region is home to National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency operations, aerospace manufacturers, data centers, medical research institutions, and thousands of independent businesses.

As technology advances and electricity demand rises, electrical reliability becomes increasingly important to regional economic competitiveness.

Although critical facilities may maintain sophisticated backup electricity systems, ordinary households and independently owned businesses frequently lack comparable protections.

Modernizing electrical infrastructure must meet existing customers’ needs while supporting future commercial and technological growth.

A metropolitan region as economically and strategically important as St. Louis requires electrical infrastructure that can withstand foreseeable weather conditions and accommodate growing technological demands.

The Thanksgiving outages provide another opportunity to examine whether the region’s electrical distribution infrastructure is sufficiently prepared to meet those requirements.

Food Safety Following Extended Power Outages

Residents experiencing prolonged Ameren power outages should exercise caution when evaluating refrigerated and frozen food.

Federal food safety guidance indicates:

An unopened refrigerator generally stays safe for about four hours without electricity.

A fully stocked freezer may maintain appropriate temperatures for approximately 48 hours.

A partially filled freezer may provide approximately 24 hours of protection when its door remains closed.

Customers should review official FoodSafety.gov power outage guidance before consuming potentially spoiled food.

Residents should also avoid approaching damaged electrical equipment or downed power lines.

Portable generators should only be operated outdoors, at least 20 feet from buildings, with exhaust directed away from doors, windows, and ventilation openings.

Customers can find additional restoration information on the Ameren outage map and in Ameren customer alerts.

Restoration Progress Should Not Overshadow Infrastructure Questions

Ameren Missouri continues making substantial progress restoring electricity throughout affected communities.

The efforts of electrical workers, outside contractors, and supporting personnel deserve recognition, particularly those who worked throughout the Thanksgiving holiday.

However, widespread electrical damage following snowfall that was not unprecedented by historical Missouri winter standards raises legitimate questions about infrastructure resilience.

The financial losses households and businesses experienced will not necessarily disappear when electricity is restored.

Nor will restoration eliminate questions concerning previously documented maintenance violations, infrastructure modernization priorities, or the justification for additional electricity rate increases.

Ameren’s corporate profitability increased substantially during 2025 while overall capital expenditures declined.

Although capital spending increased during 2026, substantial portions of the company’s investments involve electricity generation and other projects that do not exclusively address existing neighborhood electrical distribution vulnerabilities.

Weather-related electrical interruptions cannot be eliminated entirely. However, appropriate infrastructure investments, preventive maintenance, and effective long-term planning can potentially reduce their frequency, duration, and economic consequences.

The recurring nature of weather-related outages should not automatically make them acceptable.

As restoration continues and regulators prepare to consider another Ameren Missouri rate increase, greater transparency on infrastructure performance, maintenance compliance, and capital allocation would give customers valuable information.

Restoring electricity following a storm is an essential operational responsibility. Building and maintaining infrastructure that reduces the consequences of future storms is an equally important management responsibility.

STL.News will examine Ameren’s infrastructure investments, corporate profitability, regulatory accountability, executive compensation, and electricity affordability in subsequent reports.

Related coverage: Readers can follow additional regional developments through STL.News.

Sources: Ameren Missouri official restoration announcements, Ameren Corporation audited financial statements, KMOX, First Alert 4, National Weather Service historical records, Missouri Public Service Commission regulatory documents, and federal food safety guidance.