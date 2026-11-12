Ameren Customers Behind on Nearly $50M in Bills

ST. LOUIS, MO – November 12, 2026 (STL.News) Nearly 195,000 Ameren Missouri customers reportedly fell behind on their electricity bills in September 2026, with outstanding balances totaling about $49.7 million, according to recently published reporting on utility debt and service disconnections.

The figures, reported November 11 by Wisevoter and attributed to utility debt tracking, highlight the financial pressures facing electricity customers throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area and other communities served by Ameren Missouri.

The reporting also identified 12,590 customer account disconnections during September, compared with 12,449 in August and 14,999 in September 2025.

Outstanding balances reportedly increased by approximately $2 million from August and exceeded the $47.9 million reported for September 2025.

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The September totals come from published reporting rather than independently authenticated monthly regulatory records. The Missouri Public Service Commission maintains a public system for accessing utility disconnection reports, and separate regulatory filings confirm that utility affordability and customer arrearages have become significant statewide concerns.

The reported figures come as Ameren Missouri seeks approval for a $343 million increase in annual electric revenue, while its parent company has announced an additional $10 million in customer assistance funding across Missouri and Illinois.

Together, these developments raise questions about the cost of essential utility services, households’ ability to maintain electricity service, and the financial challenges facing Missouri consumers.

Nearly $50 Million in Unpaid Electricity Bills

The reported September figures provide an important comparison with the previous month and the same period one year earlier.

According to the November reporting, overdue balances increased from approximately $47.7 million in August 2026 to $49.7 million in September.

That represents an increase of approximately 4.2% in one month.

Compared with the reported $47.9 million in September 2025, the balance increased approximately 3.8%.

The disconnection figures followed a different pattern.

Although the reported September 2026 total was slightly higher than August, it was approximately 16.1% lower than September 2025.

That distinction matters because rising overdue balances do not necessarily mean more customers are losing electricity service.

Customers may enter payment arrangements, receive financial assistance, make partial payments, or qualify for regulatory protections that affect disconnection procedures.

The reported number of customers behind on payments also should not be interpreted as the number facing immediate disconnection.

Customers may have different outstanding balances, payment histories, and assistance arrangements.

The available figures do not establish how long individual customers have been delinquent or whether the same customers repeatedly fall behind.

Nevertheless, nearly $50 million in reported unpaid electricity bills represents substantial outstanding debt tied to an essential service.

Missouri Utility Debt Is a Broader Concern

Ameren Missouri’s reported figures are not the only evidence of utility affordability concerns in the state.

A filing submitted to the Missouri Public Service Commission in Case No. OW-2026-0085 examined utility arrearages and disconnections across Missouri.

The filing reported that the sum of monthly arrearage balances for Missouri investor-owned utilities increased from more than $1.039 billion in 2024 to approximately $1.336 billion in 2025.

Those amounts represent sums of reported monthly balances, not the amount of debt outstanding at one point in time. The same unpaid balance may appear in multiple monthly reports.

The filing also reported that the share of customers carrying overdue balances across individual investor-owned utilities generally ranged from approximately 15% to 20%, although the broader range was 4.4% to 35%.

The analysis covered multiple regulated utility providers, including Ameren, Evergy, Liberty, Spire, and Summit.

It also identified seasonal patterns in service disconnections, particularly during September and October.

The filing associated those patterns with accumulated summer cooling costs, the expiration of seasonal protections, and utility collection activity before winter disconnection restrictions take effect.

These findings provide important context for the recently reported Ameren Missouri figures.

They indicate that customer utility debt is not confined to a single provider or one reporting period.

Why Customers May Be Falling Behind

Electricity is a necessary household expense.

It powers refrigeration, heating and cooling equipment, lighting, communications, medical devices, and numerous other essential systems.

For many families, maintaining electricity service is fundamental to everyday life.

However, utility bills compete with other financial obligations, including housing payments, groceries, transportation, insurance, healthcare, and debt payments.

When household income is limited, an unexpected expense can make it difficult to remain current on every obligation.

Missouri’s summer weather can also drive higher electricity use.

Extended periods of heat and humidity often require more air-conditioning use, which can lead to higher monthly electricity bills.

Customers who accumulate unpaid balances during the summer may enter autumn already behind.

Even when electricity consumption declines, those customers must continue paying current charges while attempting to reduce outstanding balances.

However, the September reporting does not establish the specific reasons individual Ameren Missouri customers fell behind.

Attributing the entire reported increase to inflation, unemployment, electricity rates, or weather would be inaccurate without additional evidence.

The reported data identifies the scale of unpaid bills, not the personal circumstances of every customer.

Lower-Income Households Face Greater Pressure

Research published by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis in October 2026 provides additional context for understanding utility affordability.

The analysis found that households earning less than $40,000 annually spent a median 13.3% of their pretax income on utilities in 2024.

By comparison, households earning at least $150,000 spent a median 2.5%.

The research also found that 42% of lower-income households nationally reported reducing or going without basic necessities to pay utility bills.

Additionally, 22% reported receiving utility disconnection notices.

These findings are national and should not be interpreted as statistics specifically describing Ameren Missouri customers.

Nevertheless, they illustrate why utility expenses can disproportionately burden lower-income households.

For a family with limited financial reserves, a higher-than-expected electricity bill may create difficult choices involving food, housing, transportation, or healthcare.

Once a payment is missed, the next monthly statement may include both current charges and the previous unpaid balance.

That can create a cycle in which customers struggle to catch up even when their electricity consumption declines.

Ameren Missouri Seeks $343 Million Rate Increase

The reported customer debt figures arrive during a major regulatory proceeding involving Ameren Missouri.

In June 2026, the company filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking approval to increase annual electric service revenue by approximately $343 million.

The request is confirmed in Ameren’s quarterly financial filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the period ending September 30, 2026.

According to the filing, the proposed increase is based on a requested 10.25% return on common equity, a capital structure consisting of 52% common equity, and a regulatory rate base of approximately $16.7 billion.

Ameren identified several reasons for the proposed increase, including investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure, improvements intended to support system reliability, investments in existing generation resources, and approximately 400 megawatts of new generation resources.

The company also said the requested increase reflects offsets associated with investment tax credits.

Published estimates associated with the rate proceeding indicate that, if approved as requested, the proposal would add about $13 per month to the average residential customer’s electricity bill.

That would represent about $156 annually for a household experiencing the estimated average increase.

Actual changes would depend on electricity consumption and the final rate structure regulators approve.

Ameren’s SEC filing states that the Missouri Public Service Commission is expected to issue a decision by May 2027, with new rates potentially taking effect in June 2027.

The company acknowledges that it cannot predict the final outcome of the proceeding.

The proposed increase has not been approved as requested.

For customers already struggling with existing electricity bills, the prospect of additional monthly charges adds another affordability concern.

Ameren Announces $10 Million in Additional Assistance

Ameren has also announced additional financial assistance to help customers struggling to pay energy bills.

On October 14, 2026, the company committed another $10 million to customer assistance programs serving eligible customers in Missouri and Illinois.

According to Ameren’s official announcement, the funding will replenish existing programs and support the return of others designed to help qualifying households, small businesses, nonprofit organizations, active-duty military members, and veterans.

The company identified several Missouri programs receiving additional funding.

Dollar More provides assistance through participating community organizations to eligible customers experiencing financial hardship.

The Energy Relief Grant is a relaunched program that offers one-time energy assistance grants to qualifying customers.

Military & Veterans Support provides grants to eligible active-duty military personnel and veterans.

Non-Residential Hardship Program is intended to assist qualifying small businesses and nonprofit organizations experiencing financial difficulties.

Ameren did not specify how it would divide the additional $10 million between Missouri and Illinois.

Therefore, the announcement does not establish how much funding will be available specifically to Missouri customers with overdue balances.

Ameren also reported that customers across its operations had received more than $107 million in total energy assistance through September 2026.

That figure should not be interpreted as assistance provided exclusively by Ameren Missouri or entirely funded by the company.

The announcement did not provide a complete breakdown of company-funded assistance, government programs, and other sources.

Nevertheless, the additional commitment provides another potential resource for eligible customers attempting to maintain electricity service.

Missouri’s Cold Weather Rule Is Now in Effect

Missouri’s Cold Weather Rule is particularly important as the state enters the winter heating season.

The rule applies from November 1 through March 31 and provides additional protections for eligible utility customers during cold-weather conditions.

According to Ameren Missouri’s published guidance, the rule restricts service disconnections when temperatures are forecast to fall below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

The rule also establishes special payment arrangements that may help qualifying customers avoid disconnection or restore service.

For eligible customers who have not defaulted on a previous Cold Weather Rule arrangement, Ameren describes an option involving an initial payment equal to 12% of the outstanding account balance plus one month’s average bill.

Customers must then maintain an approved payment schedule while continuing to pay for current electricity service.

Different requirements may apply to customers who defaulted on a previous Cold Weather Rule agreement.

Ameren’s published guidance describes a 50% initial payment requirement for certain customers with a previous default.

The specific conditions depend on eligibility and account circumstances.

The Cold Weather Rule does not eliminate outstanding electricity debt.

It also does not prohibit disconnection every winter, regardless of circumstances.

Customers who receive disconnection notices should contact Ameren Missouri to determine which protections and payment arrangements apply to their accounts.

Electricity Disconnections Can Create Serious Hardship

Losing electricity can have consequences beyond the inconvenience of a dark home.

Households depend on electricity for refrigeration, communications, lighting, and many heating and cooling systems.

Some residents rely on electrically powered medical equipment.

A service interruption can disrupt employment, education, food storage, and everyday household activities.

During periods of extreme heat or cold, losing electricity may also create safety concerns.

Families already facing financial difficulties may incur additional costs if refrigerated food spoils or temporary accommodations become necessary.

Restoring electricity service may require payment or enrollment in an approved arrangement, depending on the circumstances.

The reported 12,590 September disconnections therefore represent an important consumer protection issue.

However, the monthly total does not establish how long individual customers remained without electricity.

It also does not identify how many accounts were subsequently reconnected or how many disconnections involved repeated interruptions.

Those details would require additional utility records.

Small Businesses Also Face Electricity Costs

Utility affordability is not limited to residential customers.

Restaurants, retailers, grocery stores, manufacturers, offices, and other businesses depend on electricity to operate normally.

Commercial refrigeration, kitchen equipment, lighting, heating and cooling systems, computers, and machinery can contribute substantially to monthly operating expenses.

For small businesses operating on narrow profit margins, higher electricity costs can create additional financial pressure.

Business owners must balance utility expenses against payroll, rent, insurance, inventory, taxes, and financing obligations.

Ameren’s expanded assistance initiative includes programs for certain qualifying small businesses and nonprofit organizations.

However, business customers should not assume they qualify for the same payment arrangements offered to residential customers.

Commercial account holders experiencing financial difficulties should contact Ameren to discuss available options before overdue balances threaten operations.

What Customers Can Do Before Falling Further Behind

Customers having difficulty paying their electricity bills should consider contacting Ameren Missouri before overdue balances become harder to manage.

Ameren offers account-specific payment options and assistance information through its website.

Eligible residential customers may qualify for deferred payment agreements.

These arrangements allow customers to pay outstanding balances in installments rather than paying the entire amount immediately.

However, customers generally must continue paying current monthly charges along with agreed installment amounts.

Failure to make required payments can result in default.

Ameren also offers Budget Billing, which is intended to make monthly electricity expenses more predictable by spreading expected costs throughout the year.

Budget Billing is different from a deferred payment agreement.

It does not eliminate existing debt or reduce the total cost of electricity.

Customers may also investigate financial assistance programs administered through community organizations and government agencies.

The federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, commonly known as LIHEAP, may assist qualifying households.

Missouri residents can explore state-administered energy assistance through the Missouri Department of Social Services.

Weatherization and energy-efficiency programs may help reduce future electricity consumption, although they do not necessarily resolve existing debt.

Customers can review Ameren’s assistance resources at https://www.ameren.com/assistance.

Ameren Missouri’s customer service number, listed by the Missouri Public Service Commission, is 800-552-7583.

Customers with unresolved billing or service concerns may also seek assistance through the Missouri Public Service Commission.

What the Reported Figures Mean for Missouri

The reported $49.7 million in overdue electricity balances raises broader questions about household financial stability.

Utility debt can signal economic pressure, particularly when customers struggle to pay for essential services.

However, the reported figures alone do not establish that Missouri’s economy is deteriorating or that electricity rate increases are the sole cause of unpaid balances.

Several factors may influence monthly utility debt totals, including seasonal electricity consumption, billing cycles, customer payment behavior, assistance funding, and collection procedures.

The comparison between September 2025 and September 2026 is particularly important.

Although the reported overdue balance increased, disconnections declined substantially.

That difference illustrates why customer debt and service interruptions should be examined separately.

More detailed monthly reporting would help determine whether the higher outstanding balance reflects a persistent trend or a temporary seasonal increase.

It would also help establish how many customers repeatedly fall behind, how long debts remain outstanding, and whether existing assistance programs reach those most at risk of disconnection.

The Missouri Public Service Commission requires qualifying regulated utilities to submit monthly service disconnection reports.

Those reports are publicly accessible through the commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System.

Continued review of those records can increase transparency about electricity affordability and consumer protections.

Balancing Reliable Electricity With Affordable Service

Ameren Missouri faces the challenge of maintaining and upgrading an electricity system that serves households and businesses across a large geographic area.

Transmission lines, substations, generation facilities, and distribution equipment require continuing investment.

Electricity demand, infrastructure maintenance, and changing technology also influence the cost of providing service.

At the same time, customers must be able to afford the electricity they depend on.

The pending $343 million annual revenue request places those considerations before Missouri regulators.

The reported overdue balances add an important consumer affordability dimension to the discussion.

Ameren’s additional $10 million assistance commitment across Missouri and Illinois may provide relief for qualifying customers, but it does not resolve the broader question of how electricity costs compare with household income.

Financial assistance programs can help customers address immediate hardship.

Long-term affordability also depends on electricity rates, consumption, household finances, infrastructure costs, and regulatory decisions.

Outlook: Utility Affordability Remains an Important Issue

As Missouri moves further into winter, electricity affordability remains an important concern for residents and businesses.

November reporting indicates that Ameren Missouri customers carried approximately $49.7 million in overdue electricity balances during September 2026.

Nearly 195,000 customers were reportedly behind on payments, while 12,590 accounts were disconnected during the month.

Those reported totals warrant continued examination, particularly as Ameren Missouri’s proposed $343 million annual electric revenue increase proceeds through regulatory review.

The company’s additional $10 million assistance commitment across Missouri and Illinois provides another potential resource for qualifying customers.

Missouri’s Cold Weather Rule also offers important protections and payment options during the winter months.

For customers already struggling with electricity expenses, understanding available assistance and communicating with the utility before a disconnection deadline can be especially important.

For regulators and policymakers, the broader challenge is maintaining reliable electricity service while evaluating the financial burden placed on customers.

The available evidence does not establish every cause of the reported increase in overdue balances.

It does, however, underscore the importance of monitoring customer debt, service disconnections, assistance programs, and future rate decisions.

STL.News will continue following Ameren Missouri’s regulatory proceedings, customer assistance programs, and utility affordability developments affecting the St. Louis region.