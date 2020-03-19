Ameren Missouri to provide $1M in energy assistance funds for customers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ameren Missouri to provide $1 Million in energy assistance funds for customers amid Coronavirus pandemic

Funds to be allocated through partnerships with United Way and Heat Up Missouri and available throughout the state

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Ameren Missouri has created a new energy assistance program in partnership with United Way of Greater St. Louis to offer $500,000 in income relief energy assistance funds for its electric and gas customers across Missouri who are experiencing a hardship with reduced hours or a job layoff because of the Coronavirus situation. Ameren Missouri is also increasing its commitment to Heatupmissouri.org and Heatupstlouis.org, under its Energy Outreach Program, for a total of $500,000 to further support existing energy assistance programs for seniors, disabled and financially challenged customers in these difficult times.

The new Ameren Missouri Coronavirus Income Relief Program was developed to offer assistance to workers from a variety of businesses such as restaurants, daycare facilities, retail stores and other organizations who normally do not qualify for energy assistance. Under the new program, Ameren Missouri customers with an active account can apply for $250 toward payment on their account. Applications must be submitted through United Way’s website at 211helps.org/AmerenRelief. We also are partnering with Heatupstlouis.org and Heatupmissouri.org and questionnaires must be submitted through their website, as well.

Customers can apply for energy assistance by:

Visiting 211helps.org/AmerenRelief if you are an Ameren Missouri customer who has been impacted by COVID-19 at your job and meet the qualifications based on household size and income (approx.. $30,000 to $60,000 per year, per household).

Visiting Heatupmissouri.org or Heatupstlouis.org or call Heat-Up Crisis Hotline at (314) 241-0001 or (314) 657-1599. Funds are available for elderly and physically disabled individuals, and low-to-moderate income families; or individuals with their delinquent Ameren bills in Missouri, who may also be impacted by COVID-19, with income levels from $0 to $29,000 per year.

“We understand the importance of assisting our customers during times of need which is why we already have robust energy assistance programs in place for seniors or financially challenged customers which we will continue to offer. The Income Relief Program is new and unique because we recognize that families throughout Missouri are being impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. As a provider of a critical service, we want to assure customers that we will continue providing safe, reliable power, and also offer additional help to those financially affected by these extraordinary circumstances,” said Tara Oglesby, vice president, Customer Experience, Ameren Missouri.

In addition to its energy assistance programs, and this new income relief program, Ameren Missouri also recently announced that it has suspended all disconnections for non-payment and is forgiving any late payment fees for both residential and business customers who are struggling to make payments on time due to the Coronavirus situation until further notice. Normal billing for customers’ usage will continue as usual. Customers having difficulty paying their bill should contact Ameren Missouri’s Customer Care team, go to the Missouri payment Assistance page on AmerenMissouri.com, or investigate the various programs available. It’s also very important that customers visit AmerenMissouri.com to ensure contact information, including phone and email are current should the company need to notify you.

Ameren Missouri’s new Coronavirus Income Relief program details:

Customers should visit United Way’s 211helps.org/AmerenRelief to complete an online application.

Program open to Ameren Missouri residential electric and gas customers.

Program runs March 19 – May 19 (while funds are available).

$250 per customer account.

Expanded to workers who are in the $30,000 to $60,000 (approx.) income range who normally do not qualify for energy assistance and meet the qualifications based on household size and income.

Additional energy assistance programs for customers:

Heat Up Missouri – HeatUpMissouri.org focuses on helping area elderly and physically disabled people, and low-to-moderate income families with their delinquent Ameren bills in Missouri, who must complete a questionnaire and have a household income of $0 to $29,000. Visit their website at Heatupmissouri.org or Heatupstlouis.org. Customers can also call during regular business hours, the Heat Up Crisis Hotline at (314) 241-0001 or (314) -657-1599.

LIHEAP – The State of Missouri offers assistance for income-eligible customers through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program through March 31, 2020. Contact your local Community Action Agency or call (855) 373-4636 to request an application.

Cold Weather Rule Payment Agreement – This option allows customers to make a down payment and then spread their remaining balance over 12 months. The deadline to receive this payment agreement option normally ends on March 31, but in response to the hardships customers may be experiencing, Ameren Missouri is extending the deadline until further notice.

Other ways for customers to manage their account:

Budget Billing Plan – Customers’ annual energy bill is averaged over the past year, and a fixed amount is billed making it easy to budget energy dollars for the year.

– Customers’ annual energy bill is averaged over the past year, and a fixed amount is billed making it easy to budget energy dollars for the year. Alerts – Stay up-to-date regarding your bill and service with text and email alerts.

– Stay up-to-date regarding your bill and service with text and email alerts. Pick A Due Date – Pick A Due Date lets you pick the day of the month that is most convenient for you to pay your Ameren energy bill.

– Pick A Due Date lets you pick the day of the month that is most convenient for you to pay your Ameren energy bill. Low Income Weatherization Assistance – Reduce your energy bill by weatherizing your home. Income-eligible customers can call the United Way at 211 to learn about weatherization assistance agencies in your area.

– Reduce your energy bill by weatherizing your home. Income-eligible customers can call the United Way at 211 to learn about weatherization assistance agencies in your area. Energy Efficiency Rebates – A variety of energy efficiency rebates and offers are available to help reduce your energy usage. Visit AmerenMissouriSavings.com for program details.

For a complete list of energy assistance programs, visit AmerenMissouri.com

