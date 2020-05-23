Ameren Employees Recognized with Research and Development Awards

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Three Ameren employees have been selected to receive prestigious Technology Transfer Awards from the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI).

Presented annually, EPRI’s Technology Transfer Awards recognize industry leaders and innovators who help companies transform research into results and solutions that can improve the efficiency of power plants, harden transmission and distribution equipment, improve cyber-security, and enhance end-use electrification – all for the end-benefit of utility customers.

“As the energy sector continues to evolve and change, it’s more important than ever that companies such as ours are fostering creativity and innovation that will help us prepare for tomorrow’s challenges,” said Warner Baxter, chairman, president and CEO, Ameren Corporation. “I commend my Ameren co-workers and the award recipients for their contributions enabling us to continue to provide our customers with safe, reliable electricity and natural gas today and for years to come.”

2019 Technology Transfer Award Recipients

Power Delivery & Utilization Sector:

Midhat Mafazy of Champaign, Illinois and Cody Davis of Peoria, Illinois received Technology Transfer Awards for their work to understand smart inverter impacts on feeder voltage optimization (VO). Ameren is deploying VO through much of its territory. By 2024, the number of VO circuits deployed is expected to be over 1,000. VO refers to a combination of Volt/VAR optimization and conservation voltage reduction, which first reduces the VAR flows on a circuit, and then lowers the voltage to reduce end-use customer energy consumption and utility distribution system losses. EPRI methods were used to conduct the studies and verify the results.

Energy & Environment Sector:

Rick Smith, a resident of Monroe County, Illinois, received a Technology Transfer Award for integrating technical analyses of climate-related science into company risk assessment, planning, greenhouse gas goal setting and outreach. Due to his vision and leadership in this area, a technical foundation to inform company decision-making and stakeholder discussions regarding climate risk assessment and greenhouse gas emissions goal setting was developed.

“The 2019 Technology Transfer Award recipients lead by example, elevating the societal value of EPRI’s collaborative R&D by deploying advanced energy technologies across the power industry,” said EPRI President Arshad Mansoor. “Their contributions are essential to transforming electricity generation, delivery, and use for the benefit of energy customers around the world.”