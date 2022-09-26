Ambuja Cements stock price down 1.73 per cent as Sensex slides

Shares of . fell 1.73 per cent to Rs 530.0 at 10:15AM hours (IST) on Monday. Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap down start to the session.

As per data available on BSE, total traded quantity on the counter stood at 213,986 shares with a turnover of Rs 11.44 crore till 10:15AM (IST). The stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 44.57, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 2.96.

Return on equity (ROE) was at 10.96 per cent, according to exchange data. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 545.0 and a low of Rs 528.0 during the session and quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 585.45 and a 52-week low of Rs 274.0.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.44.

Technical Indicators

The 200-DMA (day moving average) of the stock stood at Rs 373.07 on September 26, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 423.99. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered a bearish trend. If it trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.



The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the stood at 64.7. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, a stock is considered overbought when the RSI value stands above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Promoter holding

As of 30-Jun-2022, promoters held 63.2 per cent stake in the company, while overseas investors held 12.82 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 14.98 per cent.