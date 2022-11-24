Ambuja Cements shares up 1.32% as Nifty falls

Shares of . rose 1.32 per cent to Rs 564.45 in Friday’s trade. It hit an intraday high of Rs 566.65 and low of Rs 557.1, respectively, during the day.

The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 593.75 and low of Rs 274.0.

As of 10:57AM (IST), the counter saw total traded volume of 54,153 shares with a traded value of Rs 3.04 crore, according to NSE.

The stock had closed at Rs 557.1 in the previous session.

The scrip has advanced 10.03 per cent in the past one month till date, while the benchmark BSE Sensex has gained 4.93 per cent during the same period.

According to exchange data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 62.53 while price-to-book ratio stood at 2.96. A higher P/E ratio shows that investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations. The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and it reflects the price investors are ready to pay even for no growth in a business.

The stock belongs to the Cement – Pan India industry.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 0.0 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FII and MF ownership in the firm stood at 12.81 per cent and 7.04 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials

The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 7244.78 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 11.28 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 8165.85 crore and down 7.48 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 6740.57 crore. Its net profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 93.18 crore, down 86.01 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.