Ambassador Hussain’s Travel to Türkiye

September 12, 2022
Maryam Shah

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

U.S. Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain is on travel to Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye, on September 10-14.  During his trip, Ambassador Hussain will meet with Turkish government leaders and engage with civil society groups and religious communities on a range of bilateral and human rights issues.  Follow Ambassador Hussain and the Office of International Religious Freedom on Facebook and on Twitter @IRF_Ambassador and @StateIRF.

