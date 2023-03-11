Amant’s Floor Care Acquires Customers of Garvin Group

Amant’s Floor Care has acquired the customer list of Garvin Group, another carpet cleaning company serving the St. Louis region.

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Amant’s Floor Care (AFC) has made an agreement with the Garvin Group to provide floor cleaning services to its customers. The owner of Garvin Group has retired after many successful years in the floor cleaning business.

AFC has been in business for over 50 years and is located in Wildwood, Missouri, making them the perfect solution for Garvin Group customers. In addition, the techciains of Amant’s has many years of experience, are highly trained, and are provided with the best trucks and equipment to perform the work professionally.

In April 2023, Amant’s will celebrate its 54th year of business. It is a second-generation company, now owned and managed by Kevin Amant, son of the Founder, Steven Amant, who is now retired.

The deal was effective March 1, 2023.

There are many details for AFC to revise, like forwarding the website to Amant’s website, transferring the business phone number, and mailers to inform the customers of the agreement.

Amant’s Floor Care offers a wide range of floor cleaning services, including:

Carpet Cleaning

Wood Floor Cleaning

Vinyle Floor Cleaning

Stone and Marbe Floor Cleaning and Sealing

Upholstery Cleaning

Tile and Grout Cleaning and Sealing

Disinfectant Services

Amant’s Floor Care address, phone, and email:

17005 Manchester Rd

Grover, Missouri 63030

Phone: +1 636-458-2500

Email: Info@amantsfloorcare.com

CLICK to view the business listing on STL.New for AFC.