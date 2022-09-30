Always keep some squirrel cash handy and deploy on market correction: Niteen Dharmawat

“We look at wherever there is the right valuation or opportunity available. We can do midcap, smallcap or largecap. So we are not constrained by the market cap as such; however, we avoid very small companies or microcaps. We keep a minimum threshold as far as the market cap is concerned and opportunities within smallcap and midcap are very large because the delta can be very big in terms of returns,” saysCo-founder,

What did the market read in Governor Shaktikanta Das’ commentary that fired up such a beautiful rally that we have not seen in many weeks?



It is a beautiful day today and there are many things which have happened.. Whatever the Governor said today was the reconfirmation of those and that has helped boost the confidence because people were still in disbelief as far as India economy is concerned. They were more concerned about what is happening in the west, especially Europe and the USA and were thinking the same thing could be disastrous for India as well.

But many things have happened; inflation is coming down consistently, raw material prices have come down, crude price has come down and monsoon has gone quite well. Governor Das talked about all those things. So inflation concern is definitely easing out and is going to help the Indian economy and the industry a lot.

We spoke about some squirrel money or strategic cash which should be kept away in buoyant markets and which should be utilised in panic situations like in the last two-three days. Did you manage to use that? Let us reiterate the importance of that today?



Squirrel cash is nothing but the behaviour of the squirrel, wherein the squirrel collects all the food items during the summer season and keeps it for winter use. Similarly, when the market is hitting up, it is making tops continuously as it was doing almost a month ago. When we talked last time, I was suggesting that one should take out some money in the form of squirrel cash and deposit it somewhere and when the market corrects, use a part of that. That has played out quite well. The market at index level has corrected almost 7-8% and stocks have corrected more than 15-20%. It is a time to utilise that cash and build your portfolio for the long term.



What are the areas you were nibbling like a squirrel in the last couple of days?



There are multiple areas wherein we find opportunities and some valuations are still good. For example, auto ancillary or real estate, financials both private as well as public sector banks, palm oil have corrected a lot. As palm oil prices have corrected a lot, all food processing companies have become really attractive. Defence is another sector. Education book publishing companies due to NAP, NCF is another interesting sector. These are some of the sectors we find quite interesting.

What about some of the plays from the policy standpoint? People played Dixons of the world, electronics PLI, the capex push and some people are paying PSU banks. New education policy related plays also did very well. Are you still bullish there? Have you added positions? A clutch of stocks – Navneet, S Chand – all of them did well. Are you still bullish there?



We are definitely bullish on the sector. We have a recommendation also and we are holding it in personal portfolios as well. I would not like to talk about specific stocks but there are not too many from that sector and so it is an interesting sector. It is at a juncture wherein a lot of things are changing almost after 15-16 years. We have witnessed a big gap and schools have also opened up. It is a theme which is likely to play good in times to come as well.

Which areas of the market looks most promising in terms of earnings growth from here on and also which got clobbered in the last couple of weeks to your mind?

Auto ancillary is a sector wherein valuations are still reasonable. Stocks have not gone up because there were a lot of concerns and growth was not visible. So some turnaround is visible over there, especially the domestic auto industry.

Capital goods is another sector but the stocks have gone up though some correction was witnessed during the last couple of weeks. That is another sector wherein multiple re-ratings have happened. The growth is very strong and it has come after almost 10 years. So that is another sector which is doing or expected to do well in terms of earnings.

Financials is a sector wherein we will see significant growth because of the capital goods sector performing as well as what we can see is the credit cycle improving over there though deposit rates are still lagging behind. There is a significant gap over there and the banks are expected to do well over there.





What are your thoughts on smallcap and microcap and midcap zones? Are they attractive? Do you like anything in any pockets?



Yes, we look at wherever there is a valuation or opportunity available. We can do midcap, smallcap or large cap. So we are not constrained by the market cap as such; however, we avoid very small companies or microcaps. We keep a minimum threshold as far as the market cap is concerned and opportunities within smallcap and midcap are very large because the delta can be very big in terms of returns.

While the risk is also there, if we can somehow understand the risk and look at the risk and reward ratio, this can be a very attractive proposition for investors.

