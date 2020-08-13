Allen Hanuscak Indicted on Bank Robbery Charge

(STL.News) – Allen Hanuscak, 65, who has resided in Elkhart Indiana and Ohio, was charged by way of an Indictment with bank robbery, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

On July 14, 2020, Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar approved a criminal complaint against Hanuscak for the bank robbery that is the subject of the indictment. According to the affidavit, on July 13, 2020, the Old National Bank located at 320 North Main Street, Elkhart, Indiana, was robbed by a white male at about 10:30 am. The male entered the bank and slid a demand note to the teller. The man had his hand in his pocket leading the teller to believe he was concealing a firearm, and the teller then gave the man about $7000. The teller described the robber as an elderly, white male wearing glasses, a mask, jeans and a black backpack. Officers responding to the crime saw a white elderly man walking near the bank who was wearing a mask, glasses, jeans and carrying a backpack. Officers stopped him and he identified himself as Allen Hanuscak. He was searched and police found $6995 in his pants. Old National Bank’s money bands were still wrapped around the money. Mr. Hanuscak was on supervised release from federal courts in Ohio when this robbery occurred.

The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that an Indictment is merely an allegation and that all persons are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty in court.

If convicted, any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the judge after a consideration of federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

This case is being investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank E. Schaffer.

