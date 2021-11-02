All About CBN, the Rare Cannabinoids with Multiple Benefits

(STL.News) When using hemp-derived products to improve your overall wellness, you come across the terms CBD and THC. You already know that CBD products don’t induce a high, while THC is the psychoactive compound of cannabis. But there is another rarely discussed component that has immense potential as an alternative treatment.

It is none other than CBN or cannabinol, one of the 100 cannabinoids discovered by scientists. Recent studies strongly suggest that this compound may deserve a permanent place in your healthcare routine. Research is still going on to explore its full advantages.

What Is CBN?

The popularity of CBD products for humans and pets is increasing every day. At the same time, rare and exotic elements, called minor cannabinoids, are proving to be worthy of your attention. Full-spectrum blends of CBD may contain CBN, CBG, and CBC to give you overall improved health.

CBN cannabinol, unlike hemp-extracted CBD, forms naturally via the aging process after the hemp plants are harvested. Its discovery in the 19th century made cannabinol the first isolated hemp cannabinoid.

THC (tetrahydrocannabinol,) which creates psychoactive effects in users, may break down in time. The cannabinol forms as the byproduct of this degradation process and may contain trace amounts of THC. Yet, you don’t experience intoxication with this compound.

The potency and content of cannabinol depend on the level of oxidation during the THC breakdown. Furthermore, manufacturers expose the plants to light and high temperatures to expedite this process. Hence, it will have minimal amounts of all strains of hemp.

Effects of CBN on Your Body

There is room for more research to explore the full potential of CBN on the human body. In particular, scientists are trying to learn about how the endocannabinoid system (ECS) reacts to its administration.

Due to the legal restrictions imposed in various states, cannabinol benefits are not as well-known as with CBD. As of now, human clinical trials indicate that cannabinol can work similarly to CBD and other cannabinoids. But since the former is derived from THC, it binds with the internal cannabinoid receptors in your body.

Specifically, the CB1 receptor gets impacted by cannabinol, but as much as it can with THC. In other words, it induces sedative effects without the buzz, as its intoxicating effects are diminished. That means it can aid in stress management, improvement of sleep quality, increased focus and memory, etc.

The above section speaks of full-spectrum high-potency blends, which include cannabinol. Using it with other cannabinoid products can achieve the desired outcome. Such hemp CBD and CBN products can improve the immune system, stabilize blood sugar levels, and relieve digestive issues.

Studies also point to its ability to reduce intraocular eye pressure. It may lessen chronic inflammation in humans and animals and support antibacterial activity. Recent laboratory tests conducted on rats suggested its potential to be an appetite stimulant.

Finding the Best CBN Products

When you want to add cannabinol to your daily routine, make sure to buy from the top providers. Reputable companies ensure transparency in their labeling, marketing, and pricing. You can check the label for active ingredients and rule out the presence of harmful toxins.

Besides, each batch comes with a certificate of analysis. It is a clearance that a product gets from an independent lab. The unbiased third party awards the certificate only when there are no toxic residues in the item.

Understand the lab reports that provide a breakdown of cannabinoid and terpene profiles. See if there are unwanted and harmful elements like mycotoxins, molds, pollen, or solvents. Ideally, the seller or manufacturer should have instructions on how to interpret the lab results.

Furthermore, look for the cGMP certificate that clears your doubts about whether the manufacturer followed FDA guidelines. cGMP is the short form of CurrentGood Manufacturing Practice regulations, which are dynamic, and manufacturers’ compliance is mandatory. It means your provider has used the right equipment, extraction technology, and facility.

How to Add CBN to Your Overall WellnessPlan?

CBN wellness products are available as broad-spectrum oils, capsules, and tinctures. You can also look for edibles like gummy candies that also contain CBD. It is always advisable to take cannabinol in conjunction with other cannabinoids as they work better together.

This principle is called the entourage effect, where terpenes and cannabinoids complement each other. Hence, you get the best advantages of all the components instead of their isolated forms. The ingredients may also include CBG, a-Pinene, ?-Myrcene, and limonene.

Many of the nation’s largest manufacturers source their own cannabis from their farms. So, be assured that you are using authentic and top-quality cannabinoid products.