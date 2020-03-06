Ali Sultan Sentenced to 104 Months In Prison

(STL.News) – Ali Sultan, age 21, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty, after pleading guilty to distributing cocaine and heroin and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Sultan was sentenced to 104 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release

According to documents in this case, in early 2017, Sultan took over the drug operation of his brother who was incarcerated for murder and drug dealing. Between June and October 2017, Sultan distributed cocaine and heroin on numerous occasions. Specifically, Sultan distributed crack cocaine and heroin on August 9, 2017, and possessed a firearm in furtherance of that drug transaction

The case was investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigations with the assistance of the Fort Wayne Police Department, Indiana State Police and the Allen County Police Department. The case was handled by Assistant United States Attorneys Anthony W. Geller and Stacey R. Speith.

