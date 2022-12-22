Algorithm Known for Outrunning Crypto Markets Allocates to Polygon, Uniswap, Chainlink and Three More Altcoins – The Daily Hodl

A trading robot with a reputation for outperforming the digital asset markets is sharing its newest Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoin portfolio allocations amid the ongoing crypto winter.

Every week, the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus.

The bot’s latest data indicates crypto traders prefer Ethereum (ETH), with the majority of market participants voting to overweight their portfolios with ETH. Top crypto asset by market cap Bitcoin came in a close second.

Third on the traders’ list is Polygon (MATIC), the leading layer-2 ecosystem designed to help scale Ethereum. After MATIC is USD Coin (USDC), Circle’s stablecoin that aims to stay pegged to the US dollar.

“Latest results of the free Real Vision Exchange crypto survey. Ethereum, Bitcoin and Polygon remain on top 3 followed by USDC. Overall median crypto exposure in participants’ portfolios has dropped over the last few weeks and stands at 25%.”

Source: Real Vision Bot/Twitter

Fifth on the list is the interoperability blockchain Polkadot (DOT), and sixth is Ethereum competitor Solana (SOL).

As for the RealVision Bot’s picks, the algorithm is 33% weighted towards Bitcoin and 32.3% weighted towards Ethereum. After those top two, MATIC has a 21.1% allocation, decentralized exchange Uniswap (UNI) is at 3.91%, decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) is at 3.25%, and Litecoin (LTC) is at 2.28%.

The Real Vision Bot was co-developed by quant analyst Moritz Seibert and statistician Moritz Heiden.

Real Vision founder and macro guru Raoul Pal has called the bot’s historic performance “astonishing.” The former Goldman Sachs executive says the bot outperforms an aggregated bucket of the top 20 crypto assets on the market by more than 20%.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any loses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Featured Image: Shutterstock/Stephan Bezuidenhout